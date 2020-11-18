Trash pickup in Charleston will shift by one day during the weeks of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's, according to the city.
During the week of Thanksgiving, trash usually picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Monday, trash usually picked up on Wednesday will be picked up on Tuesday, and trash usually picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday. No trash pickup on Thursday, and Friday pickup will remain unchanged.
During the weeks of Christmas and New Year's Day, trash usually picked up on Tuesday will be picked up on Monday, trash usually picked up on Wednesday will be picked up on Tuesday, and trash usually picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Wednesday, and trash usually picked up on Friday will be picked up on Thursday. No Friday pickup for the holidays.
"This change in the refuse schedule will allow our workers to spend more quality time with their families during the holiday season," said Brent Webster, director of Public Works. "We are hopeful that this will also be better for residents throughout the city."