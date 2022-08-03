Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A hotel developer’s attorney has filed a contempt of court petition and a temporary restraining order request against Town Center mall owner The Hull Group, after the facility’s owners had its security guards throw a hotel demolition team out of the building.

KM Hotels attorney Isaac Forman’s filing came after he learned, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, that workers had been ordered out of a perimeter corridor of the mall. He filed the motions under Quarrier St. LLC, the hotel project’s operating entity. Richmond, Virginia-based businessman Mayur Patel owns KM Hotels.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you