A hotel developer’s attorney has filed a contempt of court petition and a temporary restraining order request against Town Center mall owner The Hull Group, after the facility’s owners had its security guards throw a hotel demolition team out of the building.
KM Hotels attorney Isaac Forman’s filing came after he learned, at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, that workers had been ordered out of a perimeter corridor of the mall. He filed the motions under Quarrier St. LLC, the hotel project’s operating entity. Richmond, Virginia-based businessman Mayur Patel owns KM Hotels.
“Despite this Court’s rejection of Hull Group’s effort to demolish the Sears building, Hull continues to impede the project,” Forman’s filing said. “Hull’s latest attempt to circumvent the Court’s order prohibited interference with Quarrier’s demolition has forced Plaintiff to accumulate additional fees and has yet again stalled demolition, despite this Court’s directive to the contrary, and a Temporary Restraining Order is necessary.”
The filing, in Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers’ court, points out that Patel obtained a building permit from the city on May 19. Per terms of the permit, the filing says, Patel has six months to initiate demolition or will be forced to obtain another permit, increasing cost.
Akers had not issued a ruling as of press time Wednesday.
The filing also alleges Hull officials told contractors they would not be permitted to bring equipment onto the property and would be unable to initiate any work.
“Hull Group’s representatives thus willfully and intentionally prevented demolition as authorized by this Court ... Hull Group has forced Plaintiff to accrue costs for the mobilization of its team — all to no avail — and has yet again delayed demolition,” the filing reads.
Akers sided with Patel in a July 12 ruling, rejecting The Hull Group’s injunction request against the demolition and planned Hilton Hotel development. Her decision gave KM Hotels the go-ahead to demolish the mall’s former Sears building, which Patel owns.
Four workers for Patel-hired DD&B Contractors showed up Tuesday morning to plan a shearing away of the Sears building from the main mall. Workers were looking at what it would take to frame out a temporary wall, for dust control purposes, said one of the workers, who asked to remain anonymous.
They were in an outside corridor of the structure, between the Sears wall and the external wall. The corridor is about 10 feet wide.
The temporary wall is a central part of the Sears demolition. As workers tear down the existing external wall, a temporary one must be erected while demolition takes place. As sections of the old Sears are demolished, permanent external sections will be erected in their place.
The ultimate objective is to leave the mall with a wall that looks like nothing has happened and the Sears building in ruins.
Hull Group Director of Government Relations John Mulherin did not return request seeking comment Tuesday.
Patel and Forman have fought both the City of Charleston and The Hull Group for the right to tear down the building, which sits amid vacant lots and weeds. The city held up the job for months over its “common wall” policy, which says both parties sharing a common wall must agree to demolition.
Hull would not agree, stalling the project. Hull’s loss on the demolition injunction seemed to have settled things until Tuesday.
Earlier this year, Mulherin said a hotel would indeed be an improvement to the Sears property, but the company feared for the structural safety of the mall.
Formal demolition plans have existed for years, and were approved by the mall’s previous owners, U.S. Bank. Patel possessed a contract to tear down Sears, but Hull, upon assuming ownership of the mall, fell back on the city’s common wall rule to nix the deal.