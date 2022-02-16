A Richmond, Virginia, hotel developer has sued the current and former owners of the Charleston Town Center mall and the city of Charleston for what the developer says is breach of contract, fraud and unconstitutional action on behalf of the city.
Hotel developer Mayur Patel is seeking to tear down the former Sears building, attached to the Town Center, by first separating it from the mall. The developer has proposed erecting a temporary wall while demolition occurs, then a permanent wall once demolition is complete. After a permanent wall is constructed, hotel construction may begin. Patel bought the Sears building in May 2018.
Attorney Isaac Forman filed the lawsuit Monday in Kanawha County Circuit Court, on behalf of Quarrier Street, LLC, the project entity. It names Hull Property Group, LLC, the mall’s present owners; former owners U.S. Bank National Association and all its predecessors leading to merger; the city of Charleston; and city building commissioner Tony Harmon.
Patel is seeking injunctive relief and a host of damages, including compensatory, reliance, special and punitive. The developer has requested a jury trial.
Among other matters, the suit outlines that former mall owner U.S. Bank, represented at the time by property manager CBRE, engaged in extensive negotiations and approved a separation/demolition plan with Patel. A copy of the contract is included in the suit, which does not name CBRE.
Hull says it was never made aware of the deal at the time of its May 2021 purchase of the mall, the suit alleges.
“If the former mall owner did indeed fail or refuse to provide the binding contract to the Hull group -- despite knowledge and clear language conveying this obligation -- then the former mall owner may have failed to bind its successor in interest, thereby violating its duties and obligations under the contract,” the suit says. “Through breach of its contractual obligations and its duties, the former mall owner has further breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing with Plaintiff.”
The second count alleges breach of contract on the part of the Hull Group for its part in not binding by the 2020 deal with U.S. Bank and its managers.
“Despite having a clear, written agreement, Hull Group has refused to permit demolition based upon disagreements over demolition plans – contractual agreements which are included within the agreement,” reads the suit.
The suit also alleges tortious interference on behalf of Hull.
News accounts from as far back as 2018 had mentioned Patel’s plans to build the hotel. All Hilton hotels must be freestanding to fly the Hilton flag. An opening from a new hotel building into the mall would benefit the struggling Town Center.
“Hull Group had knowledge that the planned demolition and subsequent construction of a hotel would not include ingress or egress between the mall property and the newly constructed hotel," the lawsuit says.
John Mulherin, head of governmental relations for Hull, did not return a Tuesday phone call.
In an email, Charleston city attorney Kevin Baker wrote he was still reviewing the lawsuit.
"As you know, the City has consistently required entities that own common walls to agree on the demolition of their jointly owned property," Baker wrote. "If the Court believes this requirement is incorrect, then the City will certainly abide by the Court's order."
Patel contends Hull should have known about the Aug. 13, 2020, agreement, even if U.S. Bank did not divulge it. Greg Jordan, a longtime mall employee, sat in on the negotiation meetings with CBRE, the suit alleges, then accepted employment with Hull when it bought the mall in May 2021. Hull did not object to the demolition until Patel attempted to file a permit with Harmon.
The lawsuit maintains the Sears building and the mall exterior are separated by two inches.
“The two buildings are not attached and the structural integrity of the Mall Property is not dependent on the former Sears building,” the suit says.
The signed 2020 agreement goes into great detail on the work, complete with drawings done by Thrasher Engineering. The agreement followed months of periodic meetings between Patel and former property manager CBRE.
The suit alleges the same tortious interference on behalf of U.S. Bank, if it did sell the property to Hull without revealing the contract with Patel. Patel’s action also alleges fraud on behalf of U.S. Bank, for assuring the hotel group that the deal they were negotiating would transfer to a new owner.
“Plaintiff reasonably and justifiably relied on the former mall owner to provide the agreement -- which purports to and does bind successors -- to any subsequent purchaser," the suit says.
The final two counts have to do with Harmon’s refusal to grant the demolition permit. The suit calls it a violation of the state Constitution.
“Tony Harmon’s actions and in asserting and relying upon an unwritten, informal policy -- providing Hull Group with veto power over the property rights and interests of the Plaintiff -- are manifestly outside the scope of his employment and official responsibilities,” the suit says.