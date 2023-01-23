Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday deputies are investigating the death of a West Virginia House of Delegates staff member last week as a homicide.

Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18 to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden for a call about an unattended death, and identified the deceased as 63-year-old Edward Belcher II, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford told reporters during a news conference Monday afternoon.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you