The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday deputies are investigating the death of a West Virginia House of Delegates staff member last week as a homicide.
Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18 to 49 Distribution Drive in Malden for a call about an unattended death, and identified the deceased as 63-year-old Edward Belcher II, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford told reporters during a news conference Monday afternoon.
An autopsy performed on Belcher’s body led law enforcement to believe "that a homicide had been committed,” Crawford said.
The sheriff’s office has not released the manner of Belcher’s death in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation,” Crawford said.
Crawford said deputies do not believe at this point the public is in danger because the incident was isolated.
Deputies are asking that anyone who had contact with Belcher within the last week or week and a half to contact Detective Boner or Detective Daugherty at the sheriff’s office by calling 304-357-0169 and asking to speak with the detectives bureau or by submitting a tip on the agency's website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.
Anyone who lives in the area and has surveillance camera footage of the area is also asked to contact the sheriff’s office.
“Basically we want anybody that has any information at all pertaining to his death, no matter how small you may think it is," Crawford said. "Obviously, we want to talk to you because it can be that one piece that really helps us to continue to move forward in the investigation. So, if you have had any contact at all with Mr. Belcher, we're asking you to contact us so we can look at it.
“There's been a bunch of people interviewed, obviously, at this point, but we just want to make sure there's nothing left out there,” he said. “We want to make sure we cover all the bases.”
Belcher had worked for state government 20 years and was most recently the mail and supplies supervisor for the West Virginia House of Delegates, according to Ann Ali, the House’s deputy chief of staff and communications director.
An obituary for Belcher from Curry Funeral Home said he was “instrumental in the installation of the traffic light at the dangerous intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Road” at Alum Creek and was a founding member of the Alum Creek Alliance for Community Development.
Belcher’s death was mentioned before moments of silence during a House of Delegates floor session Thursday and during a meeting of the Kanawha County Commission the same day.
Delegate David Kelly (R-Tyler) told fellow members of the House that Belcher had previously worked for the state governor’s office, attorney general’s office and the secretary of state’s office. A video recording of Kelly's words about Belcher was posted to the man's Facebook page.
“Eddie always had a smile and a kind word,” Kelly said. "He was always willing to go the second mile to make sure each one of us had everything that we needed.”
During Thursday’s Kanawha County Commission meeting, Commissioner Ben Salango called Belcher a “civic hero.”
“He was always a champion for folks at Alum Creek,” Salango said. “If I didn’t do right by the people of Alum Creek, buddy he was on me. Eddie and I became really good friends over the years, a good friend of the family."
