As the holidays approach, staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association are busy ensuring their four-legged boarders will have presents to play with on Christmas morning.
The presents are part of the nonprofit’s stocking-stuffer donation drive, where community members are urged to fill up a stocking with toys, treats and other items for the shelter animals. Animals adopted before Christmas will be sent home with their gifts, while those still staying in the shelter will be opening and playing with them on Christmas morning.
“It always kind of sucks to work Christmas anywhere, but that’s a great tradeoff for us,” said Sarah Tolley, head of community engagement at the Humane Association. “We’ll be here all day taking care of the animals, and we get to see them all excited and playing with their new toys.”
Enrichment items like toys are important for the animals in the shelter, Tolley said, as they help decrease stress levels and give the dogs and cats something to play with while they wait to be adopted. Kennel environments can be stressful for dogs, many of which understandably don’t like being cooped up.
The donation drive is an annual event and, as more stockings are brought to the shelter, staff members are hanging them on the kennel and cage doors, where they will stay until Christmas. Anyone can stuff a stocking and drop it off at the shelter during business hours before Dec. 24.
Those unable to provide stockings also can donate blankets, newspapers, food and other supplies, to help the no-kill shelter provide for its animals.
The stocking-stuffer donation drive also is a way for shelter staff to engage with the community, Tolley said.
“We can remind people, you know, we’re here and we have all these animals we’re taking care of,” she said. “We really do need the support of the community to do that, and we take any help we can get.”
The holidays tend to see an increase in pet adoptions at the shelter, which is currently housing 230 animals. Typically, Tolley said, they like to keep capacity under 300. While things are at a “comfortable” level right now, that can change quickly, as groups of animals might be surrendered or in need of rescue at any time.
And while Tolley and the rest of the staff are always happy to see the shelter animals adopted into loving homes, it’s crucial that people intending to adopt during the holidays realize the commitment they’re making.
“If you’re bringing an animal home, that’s a 10-year commitment, we hope. It’s a long time and a lot of responsibility,” Tolley said. “Studies show that giving a pet as a gift doesn’t at all change the amount of love they receive, so make sure, if you’re considering adoption, you’re thinking it through.”
Last week, Jipcee Underwood of Sissonville, stopped off at the shelter with three stockings filled to the brim for donation. Two were for any dog still in need of a stocking and one was made specifically for Walker, a very good nearly 10-year-old male who was brought to the shelter earlier this month. Underwood’s wife developed a soft spot for the dog based on its profile online.
Underwood said he and his wife have a dog of their own, a 10-year-old chihuahua who is away at “doggy fat camp” to try and get her diabetes under control. While their own pet is away, the Underwoods wanted to provide for other animals waiting to be adopted, Underwood said. The stocking-stuffer program is a perfect way to do just that.
“I used to work with the animal shelter [in South Carolina], and my wife and I, we love dogs. It’s not a lot to do. It only takes a couple toys and a little walk to make their day,” Underwood said. “And besides, those with four legs are easier to trust than those with two legs.”
