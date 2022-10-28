Two people who would be newcomers to the Statehouse, but not to politics, are seeking to represent a portion western Kanawha County in the House of Delegates.
Democrat Dakota James Buckley and Republican Walter Hall are running to represent House District 58, which includes most of Institute and St. Albans.
Both men live in St. Albans. There is no incumbent candidate in the 58th District.
Buckley, a gig worker who delivers food and provides car rides through various apps, hasn't held any public office in the past, and he is not taking any campaign donations from special interest organizations or corporations.
He said becoming a father was his motivation to seek office.
“I wanted to give [my daughter] a better life than I had growing up,” said Buckley, who grew up in eastern Kanawha County. “Growing up, my family, my friends, my neighbors, we all experienced poverty. I want to make sure that our future generations and those who are still with us don't have to go through the same things that have happened in the past, so we don't repeat the same socioeconomic challenges that have faced West Virginians.”
Hall is an insurance salesman by trade and is a member of St. Albans City Council as well as serving as the city's vice mayor and president of the 25177 Foundation.
Hall describes himself as “community-minded and competitive,” saying he wants to focus on infrastructure, community, and economic development, a plan he refers to as “ICE.”
“The opportunity to serve my district in this capacity just presented some challenges that have inspired me to hopefully be able to make a difference in my community,” Hall said. “I like to stay busy. I like to make a difference. I don't want to tell people 'If I'm elected, I want to do this,' I'm going to continue to show people what I've been doing, and I will continue to do it in your neighborhood.”
Hall and Buckley both said they valued hard work, and they wanted to put that work in on bettering their community and their state.
In combating poverty, Buckley is interested in driving down medical costs and providing better access to healthcare for West Virginians.
“One of my goals especially is to make life easier for those who have medical issues,” Buckley said. “A lot of insurance now is tied to employment with a certain company. It's dangled like a carrot in front of your nose. You can't leave a job because how are you going to take care of your health and medical needs? Yet, medical debt is one of the leading causes of bankruptcy.”
Buckley also said he wants do more pedestrianization in his community by improving and building sidewalks and providing better access to public transit, both of which he said would be helpful in providing people more access to better jobs.
Part of Hall's “ICE” plan is to improve infrastructure, with a particular focus on abandoned and dilapidated buildings. He said once those buildings are torn down, the “community” part of his plan kicks in where the property is redeveloped into a publicly useful place, like a park, playground, or facilities for senior citizens or people recovering from substance abuse disorder.
Third, Hall said the economic development will come as the dilapidated buildings, and associated crime, are removed from the community.
“Being a community leader means you have to be a community developer,” Hall said. “Taking these vacant structures away from our neighborhoods and bringing in community events like, playgrounds, like services for our seniors, that's community infrastructure.”
The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.