Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Kerry “Paco” Ellison is used to giving to the Campbells Creek community.

Each year for more than a decade, Ellison has hosted a free Thanksgiving turkey dinner at his Dairy Winkle restaurant. He provided free meals in August when dozens of Campbells Creek homes were flooded. His restaurant served as a hub for community donations.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you