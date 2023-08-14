Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt’s secret wasn’t so secret.
City council member Jeanine Faegre, who represents Ward 5, made that clear during the council’s Aug. 7 meeting, when she said Hunt’s alleged advances toward a woman in his City Hall office made him the “the talk of the town” last year.
The incident might have been the talk of City Hall, but most of the town had been oblivious to Hunt's situation. That includes a three-day suspension handed down by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin last year -- a punishment that wasn't disclosed until Hunt issued a statement last month apologizing for a "lapse in personal judgment."
Faegre said even with as much gossip as she'd heard, Hunt’s three-day suspension was news to her.
Word of the March 2022 encounter came to light last month when the woman involved recounted her story on a Charleston podcast. Council member Shannon Snodgrass referenced that interview during a city council meeting July 17, where she called for an outside investigation into the chief's actions.
Snodgrass repeated the allegations that a woman contacted Hunt on the job-networking site LinkedIn in February of last year, and the two exchanged flirtatious texts for two days, with Hunt eventually inviting the woman to his City Hall office after hours. Once there, the woman said Hunt pulled her toward him, removing most of his clothing.
She said Hunt then laid on the floor mostly nude and again attempted to make advances. The woman said she left and did not meet Hunt again in person, but acknowledged they continued to text.
The woman said Hunt sent her explicit photos. She said the exchange then ceased and she contacted Hunt’s wife about the messages and the alleged meeting.
The woman said she was visited by a State Police trooper and an FBI agent while working at home in April 2022. The officials, she said, were reportedly investigating a harassment claim against her filed by the Hunts.
Later in April, the woman filed a complaint that made its way to the city’s human resources department.
Council members resoundingly voted against a resolution to pursue the independent probe at the Aug. 7 meeting, with only five representatives -- Pam Burka, Beth Kerns, Frank Annie, John Gianola and Snodgrass -- supporting the measure.
Faegre said she wasn't surprised by the allegations. She said people are naïve to think that such “hanky panky” never goes on in the workplace.
“It happens everywhere, in every workplace setting," Faegre said in an interview last week. "After hours, during hours. I saw it when I lived in Florida, where I worked for a big law firm.”
She said she regrets not addressing the matter with Hunt, whom she calls a longtime friend, directly.
“Had I known it was going to spill out like this I would have gone to him and said, 'You know what people are saying about you,'" she said.
Kerns served as lead sponsor of the resolution calling for an outside inquiry. She said she had heard about the incident before even taking office in January.
“There had been rumors about the fact it had gone on,” Kerns said. “There was no way to actually bring it forward until [the woman] said it in her podcast ... There’s nothing you can do with a rumor. It wasn’t like it was an affair.”
Kerns said she and Snodgrass have received a good deal of criticism over their pressing the matter.
“They’ve said it was stupid, a waste of time, idiotic,” she said. “By not really addressing it you set a really low precedent.”
Burka said she heard the rumors campaigning last year, “something going on between Chief Hunt and somebody.”
Council member Caitlin Cook said she knew nothing prior to Goodwin contacting all female council members before the podcast was to air. “I’m not big on podcasts,” she said.
Council member James Overstreet said he heard toward the end of last year that “the chief was in trouble, an affair-type situation. I hadn’t heard all these details. If it’s an affair, it’s an affair. I don’t really get into deep details like that.”
West Side council member Larry Moore said he knew nothing about the matter until it blew up.
In the end, something that swirled for more than a year blew away a lot quicker.
