A program to help minority high school students succeed in college and careers is returning to Charleston this year after a 20-year absence.

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation partnered with Step By Step, Inc. to raise $287,000 to expand the INROADS College Links program into Charleston. The program previously existed in the region -- helping hundreds of students across the Kanawha Valley -- but ended sometime in the early 2000s.

