A program to help minority high school students succeed in college and careers is returning to Charleston this year after a 20-year absence.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation partnered with Step By Step, Inc. to raise $287,000 to expand the INROADS College Links program into Charleston. The program previously existed in the region -- helping hundreds of students across the Kanawha Valley -- but ended sometime in the early 2000s.
“Being a part of INROADS was the most memorable experience I had in high school,” said Charleston City Councilwoman Jennifer Pharr, an alumna of the program. “We always had someone looking out for us and we were able to be the leaders we talked about being. It was incredible.”
Pharr was a member of the final Charleston High School graduating class in the late 1980s. Through INROADS, she said, she was able to tour a number of colleges and make connections that otherwise would have been unavailable.
As West Virginia and Kanawha County continue to see population drops, Pharr said programs like INROADS are integral to providing opportunities for students to remain in the region.
“We frequently talk about that population loss and not being good enough at keeping our kids here,” Pharr said. “[INROADS] makes it so we can keep that talent here, those people here, and make sure they are finding success in whatever they choose.”
INROADS is a national program founded in 1970 that strives to provide underrepresented populations with the tools to close the knowledge and skill gaps that can give more privileged students a step-up in both education and in the workforce.
Lakeisha Barron-Brown, the state program manager for INROADS College Links and an INROADS alumna, said her goal with the program can be boiled down to three questions when working with local policy makers: “How can I help your company?”, “How can your company help our scholars?” and “How do we keep our scholars here?”.
Companies and businesses in the region are important partners that benefit the students in the program, Barron-Brown said. Through those connections, students are able to land internships, interviews, mentorship opportunities and even job placements that allow them to prosper while staying in the area.
So far, 20 students are enrolled in the College Links program, Barron-Brown said. The goal is 100 students, and she urged anyone interested in the program or who knows students who may qualify to reach out.
Students must be in high school with a grade-point average of at least 2.5 to qualify. Those who participate must attend monthly sessions offering different services, including tutoring, mentorship and more.
Forest Harper, the president and CEO of INROADS, said it’s easy to see the successes of the program in everyday life. Alumni include business executives at some of the largest brands in the world, authors and policy makers, among others. Today, he said, INROADS is returning to West Virginia “because we know this works.”
Barron-Brown, in leading local efforts, echoed Harper’s sentiments.
“We will move West Virginia. We are the wild and the wonderful West Virginia,” Barron-Brown said. “There’s a lot sitting here on this mountain. We need to keep our scholars here, keep our kids here, and this will help us do that.”