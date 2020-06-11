Inspection of I-64 Nitro/St. Albans Bridge to last two weeks

West Virginia Division of Highways announced that the Donald Legg Memorial Bridge, commonly referred to as the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge, carrying Interstate 64 traffic over the Kanawha River, will undergo a routine bridge safety inspection Sunday nightthrough June 26. The inspection will be performed during nighttime hours in order to lessen the impact to traffic.

Beginning Sunday evening, the right westbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday morning.

The following Sunday, June 21, the right eastbound lane of the bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the morning of June 26.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation asks the public to use caution in these work zones. For updates, visit the website at www.WV511.org.

