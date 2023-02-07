Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The city of Charleston will go a little longer without a permanent city manager.

Charleston City Council on Monday approved Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s request that finance director Andy Wood serve as interim city manager for up to 30 additional days.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

