The city of Charleston will go a little longer without a permanent city manager.
Charleston City Council on Monday approved Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s request that finance director Andy Wood serve as interim city manager for up to 30 additional days.
Wood was appointed to the temporary role in early January after former city manager Jonathan Storage left the position. Storage has been hired as an assistant United States attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, a spokesman for the office said last month.
When Wood was appointed, Goodwin said he would serve in an interim capacity for no more than 30 days while she spoke with candidates for the job.
Goodwin said Tuesday she is “getting close” to hiring someone for the job.
“With such an important position, I wanted to make the right decision, not a fast decision,” Goodwin said in a text message. “I have finished interviewing candidates.”
Also Monday, Council approved a budget amendment to move $140,000 from the city’s contingency fund to the street department to purchase more road salt.
The budget previously allotted $200,000 for road salt, which allowed the city to purchase around 2,000 tons, Wood told the city council finance committee. The budget amendment will allow for the purchase of another 1,500 tons, he said.
Public Works director Brent Webster said the city isn’t “in trouble” with regard to its supply of road salt -- it started the season with 6,000 tons and has 4,000 tons remaining. The additional purchase is in anticipation of delays in getting more salt.
“The problem with the salt is ... when we ordered the 2,000 tons back in October, it took us a month to get it,” Webster told the finance committee. “This 1,500 tons will probably come in 60 trucks, 25 tons each. So, when we make this order, we might get three trucks Thursday. And then we may not get any trucks. It just takes a while.”
Also Monday, Charleston City Council approved:
A bill rezoning an area of land on Bigley Avenue from a single-family residential district to a general commercial district. Rezoning the property will allow for the expansion of an equipment rental business, councilwoman Mary Beth Hoover, chairwoman of the council's Planning/Streets & Traffic Committee, said.
The properties are: 1801 Bigley Avenue, 1804 O'Dell Avenue, 1803 Bigley Avenue, 1804 O'Dell Avenue and 1805 Bigley Avenue.
Councilwoman Beth Kerns, who represents Ward 7, which includes the area, said after the meeting that rezoning will allow the expansion of Sunbelt Rentals. She called the move a “a great addition to the Bigley Avenue corridor.”
The council also approved Goodwin's appointments to the following committees and boards:
- Greg Bolles, Chuck Hamsher, Dale Jordan and Jennifer Susman reappointed and Andy Shea appointed to the Charleston Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, with terms ending in February 2025;
- Newman Jackson appointed to the Public Arts Commission, filling a vacancy, with a term ending in February 2025;
- Lisa Dobbins appointed to the Municipal Beautification Committee with a term ending in February 2025;
- Tom Tolliver reappointed, and Bobbie Spry and Heidi Bonnet Adams appointed to the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority;
- Mary Anne Crickard and Mary Jo Neenan reappointed, Harper Gardner and Richard Switzer appointed to the Board of Zoning Appeals.