Interstate bridge deck work completed ahead of schedule in Charleston

All lanes of interstate traffic near the I-77/I-79 split, in Charleston, were reopened Saturday morning, marking the end of a months-long project to repair and replace a series of bridge decks near Westmoreland Road, the state Department of Transportation announced Saturday.
Crews with contractor Brayman Construction wrapped up the work in 91 days, ahead of the project’s estimated 100-day completion time.
The project consisted of replacing the decks of several interstate bridges, including the Tom Williams Family overpass bridge over Garrison Avenue, the bridge over Westmoreland Drive, and the overpass bridge across Cora Street, according to a DOT news release. Additionally, the Spring Street overpass bridge received a deck resurfacing overlay.
Various traffic controls remain in place and drivers are reminded to remain alert in the area. Lane closures could be possible through next week as follow-up work is done and equipment is removed.