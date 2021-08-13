After weeks of declines in the spring and early summer, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in both West Virginia and Kanawha County, driven by the more contagious delta variant.
Dr. Sherri Young, interim health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said that while the case load is daunting, there are things people can do to protect themselves and their loved ones.
“What we’re seeing right now is a sharp rise in cases and we do attribute it to the more aggressive, more contagious, delta variant,” Young said. “It could be a very rapid, very regressive spike we’re going to see. It could be very devastating.”
Young said Kanawha County on Thursday reported 58 new cases in a 24-hour period.
“That’s a sharp rise in a very short time frame,” Young said. “When you take into account not only the amount of cases we have right now but the trajectory we’re on, we need to have these discussions now. We need to get people vaccinated, get them to start wearing masks in public again so we don’t head back into a shutdown, for everyone’s sake.”
Per the state, almost 60% of Kanawha County residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated, the highest rate of any county in the state.
Vaccinations are lowest here among children ages 12-15 years old, and adults ages 21-30, per the state. In Kanawha and elsewhere, unvaccinated populations are driving COVID-19’s spread, Young said.
“So far, this has been a disease of people who are unvaccinated,” Young said. “What we need to do in front of this — anyone who is not vaccinated but who is vaccine eligible, please do so, please get the vaccine. Do so for yourself, your coworkers, your family, your neighbors. We need you to do it.”
Daily COVID-19 cases in Kanawha began increasing over the last week of July and haven’t slowed. As of Friday afternoon, there were 13,405 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, with 358 of those active, and 331 COVID-19 associated deaths.
Statewide, there are more active cases today than there were at this time last year, per the state. The response efforts are also different now: last fall a statewide mask mandate was still in place, schools were utilizing distance learning and some shutdown protocols, though pulled back compared to the summer of 2020, were still in place.
While vaccines have been and will continue to be a huge tool in mitigating the spread of the virus, Young said people need to be aware of the risks that still exist.
Initially, with the original COVID-19 alpha strain, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines boasted about 95% efficacy overall, Young said. Today, that’s about 88% to 90%, according to Young.
“When you put that in relative terms, that’s still protecting you and making it more likely you will not have COVID-19, or a serious reaction to COVID-19 infection,” Young said.
No existing vaccine is 100% effective. The vaccine’s long-term protection, though, is waning for people who are immunocompromised, leading the federal Food and Drug Administration on Friday to authorize vaccine boosters for them.
“That’s something we’re working on rolling out and we’re going to change our planned clinics a bit to also offer boosters to those who need them,” Young said.
The best tool against COVID-19, even the variants, is still a vaccine, Young said. Though breakthrough infections may occur — when someone fully vaccinated contracts COVID-19 — the vaccine is still proving efficient in staving off serious illness or death from the virus in most people.
“The vaccine was never going to stop every infection, and we knew that,” Young said. “It’s important that people know, though, the vaccines are still getting the job done. They’re still saving lives.”
When people who are eligible to safely get the vaccine do so, they’re protecting community members who may be immunocompromised and in more danger from the virus, as well as children who are not old enough to receive it.
“As long as there is COVID in our community, we have the ability and responsibility to get vaccinated if they haven’t. We have people who can, and will, potentially die from this,” Young said. “There are people who can’t take the vaccine for medical reasons, there are kids who are too young. We need to protect them.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there has been a near-143% jump in COVID-19 infections among children between the weeks of July 15 and Aug. 5.
“We know more kids are getting COVID-19 today, and getting sicker from it,” Young said. “Schools are back in session, and that’s going to have to be something we deal with, especially for those who are too young or who can’t, for medical reasons, get a vaccine themselves.”
There are other tools that can help protect these populations, too, including universal masking.
Gov. Jim Justice has been clear that he has no plans on reinstating a mask mandate for the state, but Young said people can still make the decision for extra protection themselves — and they should.
“My advice is yes, absolutely yes, we should be wearing masks, especially in public and indoor spaces ...,” Young said. “While it’s good and very important to get vaccinated, it’s still also important to wear those masks.”
Justice said he may reconsider a mask mandate if medical professionals say it’s the right move. This week, a group of 12 health organizations from across West Virginia wrote a letter to local boards of education urging them to adopt universal masking in schools.
Justice did not mention or respond to the letter in his tri-weekly COVID-19 briefings this week.
Per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are recommended — regardless of vaccination status — in areas of “high” transmission for COVID-19.
As of Friday, only two counties in West Virginia — Summers and Pendleton — reported moderate COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. Twelve counties, including Kanawha, report substantial spread. The rest of the state — 41 counties total — are reporting high spread.
“What’s happened over the last several months is we’ve enjoyed some freedom thanks to the vaccines working, the masks working. What we’re seeing now is the spread of the delta variant in unvaccinated communities and spilling into vaccinated circles,” Young said. “Just because, when you look right now, [Kanawha County] isn’t reporting ‘high’ spread, we’re quickly headed that way, very quickly. We need to act now, all of us, to slow that.”