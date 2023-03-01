Located between South Charleston and St. Albans on U.S. 60, Jefferson was once home to a number of gentlemen’s clubs, bars and adult video stores. Today, the Video Superstore is one of the few reminders of that bygone era.
This building, which two decades ago housed gentlemen’s clubs in Jefferson, now sits empty save for the car bay on the right. Once used as a topless car wash, the bay now functions as a car detailing business.
If you like Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands” conjures memories of a passionate, piano-driven tune, complete with searing guitar solo.
For many in the Kanawha Valley, “the Badlands” invokes thoughts of the 15 or so gentlemen’s clubs, biker bars and adult-themed businesses that dominated a strip of U.S. 60 from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s. Situated between South Charleston and St. Albans, the town of Jefferson — with its population approaching 600 — incorporated in 1997. Kanawha County officials dissolved the town in 2005.
It remains unincorporated, though a sign proudly proclaims its identity.
One reminder of its carnal past is Video Superstore, a long, green corrugated metal building that houses adult DVDs, sex toys, smoking paraphernalia and more. The store manager asked not to be identified, though he did supply a high-minded answer as to the reason for his store’s existence.
“It’s all about perspective,” the man said. “I see this as intimacy assistance. Couples are having trouble being intimate. Relationships can get stale and boring. This helps keep people from falling apart.”
Just west of the video store, Mobile Auto Solutions occupies the once-infamous car bay at the former Playmates/Big Bertha’s gentlemen’s club and a small part of the rest of the building. Topless ladies once washed cars in the closed-off bay, creating a media stir. Nothing unwholesome happens there now — only washing, waxing, detailing, ceramic painting and other forms of auto-pampering.
“People ask me if I’m operating out of the boobie car wash,” said business owner Josh Goble, 33, whose customers aren’t offended, only curious, by the location. “They know exactly where that is.”
Goble rents the building from David Smith, who runs David Smith Frame and Body across U.S. 60. Smith bought the building to make sure nothing deemed undesirable would take root.
“Just to keep the town of Jefferson moving forward,” said David’s son, Anthony Smith.
Smith, his son and his employees encountered an interesting configuration of two side-by-side apartments atop the old strip club. One kept the dimensions and layout of a regular dwelling; the other was chopped up into a series of small bedrooms.
Women who worked at the clubs advertised themselves in both bold and dangerous fashion. “They’d lay out on their lawn chairs in the median of [U.S. 60],” Smith’s employee Mike Davis recalled.
The situation became tiresome. Anthony Smith remembers their business’s parking lot routinely trashed by the club’s patrons.
“The main thing is that all of [the strip clubs] were very busy,” Smith recalls. “Where they all came from, I have no idea.”
As Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper remembers it, certain folks in Jefferson did not want to be annexed by either South Charleston or St. Albans. Business owners there did not want to pay business and occupation taxes, which, in certain neon-lit cases, would have been substantial.
“It was a town with no tax base,” Carper said. “I signed their incorporation papers in red ink. It was an embarrassment.”
Years later, Carper pushed for the dissolution of the town, and Kanawha Circuit Judge Paul Zakaib granted it in 2005.
A memorable milestone in the Jefferson story came when Stephen Colbert, then a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” visited the town in 2001 for a mock report.
“Like most small towns, Jefferson is a three-mile stretch of Highway 60, founded in 1997 as a tax shelter for strip joints and sex shops,” he deadpanned.
Anthony Smith took the spot in good humor, even bringing up the scene in which Colbert received then-Mayor Cathy Wolfe in her “chambers.” The two stood in a Po Boys used tire lot, stacked tires and sides of old tractor trailers casting a backdrop. Wolfe told Colbert her mission as mayor was to shut the town down, recognizing its reason for existence.
“It’s the only town in 100 years in West Virginia to be dissolved,” Carper said. “It wasn’t Mayberry, I’ll tell you that.”