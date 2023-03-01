Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

If you like Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands” conjures memories of a passionate, piano-driven tune, complete with searing guitar solo.

For many in the Kanawha Valley, “the Badlands” invokes thoughts of the 15 or so gentlemen’s clubs, biker bars and adult-themed businesses that dominated a strip of U.S. 60 from the mid-1980s through the early 2000s. Situated between South Charleston and St. Albans, the town of Jefferson — with its population approaching 600 — incorporated in 1997. Kanawha County officials dissolved the town in 2005.

Greg Stone covers business.

