Three men stood in a trailer park. A powerful stench hung in the 88-degree heat.
“It’s that trailer right there,” a resident said, pointing to a falling-down structure about 25 feet away as the source of the stink. Two people were still living there, one of the men said.
The heat baked the scent into the already-hard-to-breathe air. Minus the smell, the mere idea of anyone lounging in a non-air-conditioned aluminum box — complete with panels coming apart, leaving the occupants open to rain and future cold — was hard to comprehend.
But this is Chelyan, the unincorporated hometown of NBA legend Jerry West. Chelyan is a mile-long sliver of a community. James River Road, a simple street occupied by houses and a mobile home court, is parallel to the railroad tracks on one side. Old-time residents know it as South Chelyan. The West Virginia Turnpike hums above it, and above that a mountainside.
The rest of town is north of U.S. 61 — where three burned-out houses stare at visitors — and eventually hemmed-in by the Kanawha River. Chelyan’s population is 776.
Its configuration is similar to incorporated brethren Chesapeake and Marmet to the west, also on U.S. 61. But those two towns and incorporated East Bank — east a few miles — don’t look like Chelyan. Chelyan’s signature look these days is a steady parade of bedraggled people walking up and down the main drag on U.S. 61, or on James River Road.
They steal, multiple residents say, anything they can sell or trade for drugs. They go through garbage. They trespass.
The Metro 911 Emergency Center supplied the Gazette-Mail with six months of police dispatches made to Chelyan. Despite being only a mile long and boasting less than 1,000 residents, authorities responded to 14 drug overdose calls from March 8 to Sept. 6.
During that same time period, police responded to 17 larcenies, 70 unspecified complaints, 12 breaking and entering calls, 50 disturbances and 35 cases of suspicious activity. Four stolen vehicles were reported. In all, Metro 911 received 543 calls for Chelyan matters, an average of about 90 a month.
As far back as 2017, Facebook posts show resident Joey Goodnite attempting to organize neighborhood watch meetings. COVID interrupted those efforts. Other attempts to band together have met with fits and starts.
Kim Neal, the wife of Chelyan United Methodist Church Pastor Scott Neal, operates Kim’s Kitchen. She feeds those in need, no questions asked. The Gazette-Mail interviewed her amid late August flood recovery on neighboring Slaughter’s Creek.
“It’s progressively getting worse, even in the midst of all the problems, even with flooding first and foremost,” Neal said. “They’re still walking around and looting. I told my husband, ‘Anything they can pilfer they’re taking it.’ One had a chair. A chair! In broad daylight. It’s just sad, just sad.”
Steven and Jeannette Slack run Up Da Hollor Pizza, a nondescript brick storefront on U.S. 61, not far from the mouth of Cabin Creek Hollow. They are routinely awakened in the middle of the night by security cameras detecting movement. Steven Slack still has to storm down there and run people off.
People have stolen air conditioning units from churches, Jeannette Slack said, and copper from wherever they can find it.
“When is this going to stop?” asked Jeannette Slack. “[Last month] a guy was sitting outside our store, tearing up a box that had a bunch of wires sticking out of it. He was all over the ground, a leg here, a leg there. Just tearing up a box.”
The Slacks had personal tragedy added to nuisance when they lost their home to the Aug. 28 floods that hit eastern Kanawha County. They had no flood insurance. Business is not flourishing and they are pondering a move elsewhere.
‘Not struggling with drugs’
Wayne Taylor, 67, sat on a bucket outside the abandoned trailer he shares with three other people. Eight trailers had been burned down. The place looked like a war zone. Is he struggling with drugs?
“I wouldn’t say I’m struggling with them, but I do them,” he said.
Taylor says he grew up in Chelyan. Oblivious to irony, he said, “It was a decent town then. There weren’t all these drugs like there are now. It was a decent place to be.”
“I don’t do drugs because I have to, I do them because I want to,” Taylor said. “I like smoking meth. But the characteristics of addiction are terrible. You’ll steal, lie, cheat, whatever it takes to get your fix.”
Taylor said the meth helps him. “It takes pain away from my body and helps me get around. I don’t get any euphoria off it.”
One of his roommates is Rick Butcher, 60. Stopped while walking on U.S. 61, Butcher says he stopped doing meth about six months ago. “It would kill me now,” he said. “I need three stents and a valve replacement.”
Cassie Brown had been taking a stroll the same day. She says she has also kicked a drug habit. Brown formerly lived up Cabin Creek Hollow.
“Chelyan’s a little rough right now,” Brown said. “A lot of thieving, drugs.”
She said in past years, meth reigned in Chelyan. Now heroin is moving in, big.
“In the past two years it’s gotten terrible down here,” she said. “When I was up the creek it wasn’t like this. It’s easier to get drugs in Chelyan now.”
She says she can’t explain the recent influx of unfamiliar faces. “I have no idea, honestly. I’m trying to get a job at the dollar store. I had one across the river at Shoney’s and dropped the ball on it.”
Karen Huffman lives on James River Road with her husband, Glenn.
In a phone interview, Huffman said one woman cut through the weeds near her house wildly swinging a machete. People often jump and dance up and down her street, she said. The Huffmans say they have had tools and a 16-foot trailer stolen. It’s not uncommon to have their trash pilfered through. A stranger once walked through her backyard, she said, scared her grandchildren and swiped a scooter. The police returned it about an hour-and-a-half later.
Circle of Care
The Chelyan Circle of Care is a relatively new tenant in the building where West honed his basketball skills. Housed in the former Chelyan Junior High and later Chelyan Elementary, it rests in the shadow of the Chelyan Bridge on-ramp.
The opening of the center more than a year ago has made existing problems worse, residents contend, but things were not in good shape beforehand.
“We had people who were using drugs, but they were family members of people in the community,” Trail said. “We didn’t have as many homeless people squatting. If somebody is stealing in the neighborhood there’s a good chance nobody knows who they are.”
Linda Carter owns Circle of Care. The facility is a residential recovery center for men who are suffering from substance use disorder. It seeks to provide help for those looking to get back on their feet — it is not a treatment facility and does not dispense medication, and therefore doesn’t need to be licensed by the state.
It employs “peer support counselors,” often people in recovery who have completed a weeks-long course of study and completed a test. A physician visits the men and dispenses medication.
Carter also operates a licensed outpatient facility in Dunbar, Healthy U Behavioral Health. She defended the reputation and operation of the Chelyan facility.
“Residents are not allowed to wander the community,” she said. “No one from our program has stolen anything.”
Carter said those staying at the center are allowed to walk to a nearby gas station after 30 days of residency.
“If they are gone longer than that they’ll be in trouble,” she said. “This is the best thing this community has to offer, period. I have guys at this program before that have completed it and are still here. They say it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to their lives.
“I’m tired of this crap. We are a legitimate business operating legally and if people in the community are upset about that, I can’t help it.”
Trailer park boysOn this hot day in August, 63-year-old Freddie Perry had to leave his mobile home of 22 years. The owner of the trailer park — where six of the units had already been burned down, allegedly by squatters — decided to demolish what was left. Perry had to move to an adjoining park. Hired movers were sweltering in the heat. Perry says the park has changed hands several times over the years. Perry was aggravated to be moving away from the awful stench. He had to come up with $1,500. He is on a fixed income, he said, drawing a disability check, as were at least two other trailer park residents on this day. “I’ve been here 22 years, dude,” he said. “If you don’t bother me, I won’t bother you. You stay on your side, I’ll stay on my side.”
