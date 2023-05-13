Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Geraldine Bayless, 88, has dedicated her life to caring for her 70 year old daughter Valerie, who has suffered from brain damage-induced cerebral palsy since birth. Geraldine spends her days visiting Valerie and doing everything she can to make her happy.

ELEANOR -- When she was 18 years old, doctors told Geraldine Bayless her newborn daughter wouldn’t survive the night.

With every sunrise since, the 88-year-old Putnam County woman has lifted herself from bed and gone about a daily routine that, these days, includes a trip to the Teays Valley nursing home where her 70-year-old daughter now resides.

Geraldine Bayless, 88, has dedicated much of her life to caring for her daughter Valerie, who has suffered from brain damage-induced cerebral palsy since birth. Valerie has defied the odds to live to 70 years old, and while Geraldine can no longer physically care for her as she did for the first 44 years of Valerie's life, she still visits for several hours every day and feeds her dinner.
Family photos show Geraldine Bayless and her late husband, Robert, with their daughter, Valerie. 

Geraldine Bayless, pictured top left as a young woman, combs through photos reflecting a life spent building a family while caring for her disabled daughter, Valerie, now 70, pictured bottom left in a family photo.
Geraldine Bayless, 88, and her daughter, Valerie, 70, are seen at the Teays Valley nursing home where Valerie resides. Geraldine has dedicated her life to caring for her daughter, who has suffered from brain damage-induced cerebral palsy since birth that rendered unable to speak or walk.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

