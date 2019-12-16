J. Kemp McLaughlin, World War II hero and 130th National Guard namesake, dies at 101

James Kemp McLaughlin, a highly decorated pilot who flew bomber missions in World War II and then came back to West Virginia to lead the state’s new Air National Guard, has died at age 101.
McLaughlin’s death was announced by Kanawha County commissioners in a news release. In addition to his military service, McLaughlin was a former county commissioner and member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
“General McLaughlin lived a life that has allowed him not only to be revered as a hero but to be remembered as one. He was and will continue to be a true legend in West Virginia,” Commission President Kent Carper said in the release.
A native of Braxton County, McLaughlin was born in 1918, the year World War I ended. He graduated from West Virginia University and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps at age 23, shortly before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor spurred the United States’ entry into World War II.
McLaughlin flew nearly 40 B-17 Flying Fortress bomber missions during the war, including some in support of troops after they landed on the beaches of Normandy in the D-Day invasion of June 1944.
“I’m the luckiest guy that ever lived,” McLaughlin told The Charleston Gazette in a 2014 report on the 70th anniversary of D-Day. “I had my right wingman shot down, my left wingman shot down, and seen the guy on my tail blow up. I’ve been hit and had engines knocked out and kept flying when most guys would have bailed out. But it’s worse to bail out than stay in it.”
In October 1943, McLaughlin led a 350-plane attack on a crucial ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt, Germany. The raid became known as “Black Thursday” because dozens of bombers were shot down or damaged.
The next month, McLaughlin was part of a raid on a heavy-water facility in Norway. His crew’s bomber developed engine trouble, and the plane limped home on three engines; the fourth burst into flames when they hit the runway in England.
Asked if the bomber should be taken off the tarmac, McLaughlin replied, “No, son. Just set the brakes and let her burn. I don’t ever want to see that airplane again.”
While in England, McLaughlin said, he worked out a trade for an old P-47 Thunderbolt fighter, which he flew all over the country. That experience helped him a few years later, when he was asked to head the Air National Guard’s 167th Fighter Squadron in Charleston. Several years later, that squadron was moved to Martinsburg, and Charleston’s Guard unit became the 130th Airlift Wing.
In 2014, the Guard’s base next to Coonskin Park was renamed the McLaughlin Air National Guard Base.
“[People] need to know the significance of the people who built this organization, and how important this organization is to the defense of this nation,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, adjutant general of the state’s National Guard, said when announcing the move.
In all, McLaughlin spent 37 years in the military, and retired as a brigadier general. He also served six years as a Kanawha County commissioner in the 1960s, and two years as a member of the House of Delegates in the 1970s, both as a Democrat.
“General McLaughlin led a lifetime of selfless service in the military and here at home,” Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in a statement. “I am proud to have known him and I am honored to have called him a dear friend. Kemp was a true family man and a great West Virginian.
Last December, McLaughlin spoke about turning a century old as part of a Gazette-Mail report on a veterans program at HospiceCare.
“Not much I can do about it,” McLaughlin said of turning 100. “I don’t give any thought to it. Like everything in life, you take it as it comes and hope it’ll be good. Other than that, forget about it.”
Funeral arrangements were incomplete Monday evening.