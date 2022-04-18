A man who pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting death in Charleston will have a little longer to cooperate with investigators.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit delayed the sentencing for Jordan Lowrie during a hearing Monday. Lowrie, 24, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder in the October 2019 shooting death of 28-year-old Antwan Curnell.
In exchange for Lowrie’s guilty plea, Kanawha County assistant prosecuting attorney Adam Petry recommended a sentence of 15 years in prison. Tabit said an important term to the plea agreement is cooperation with agents of the state, including his probation officer. If Lowrie does not cooperate, he may not get the 15-year sentence that prosecutors had recommended.
“Mr. Lowrie, when I review the pre-sentence report, I don’t see that that cooperation occurred,” Tabit said. “Mr. Lowrie not recalling whether he was the passenger or the driver in the vehicle, not recalling who was present, or even the name of the co-defendant ... which doesn't sound like cooperation with an agent of the state of West Virginia to me.”
Curnell was driving on Interstate 77 near the Westmoreland exit ramp when he was shot from another vehicle. Curnell then lost control of his vehicle and struck the shooter’s vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.
Dekotis Elijah Thomas was also charged in Curnell’s death. Thomas also faces charges stemming from the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School student Kelvin “KJ” Taylor.
Petry said prosecutors entered the plea agreement because they wanted Lowrie’s cooperation in the prosecution of Thomas.
“So, at this point, the defendant’s cooperation specifically with agents of the state, and that includes myself, and the prosecution of Dekotis Thomas, that is a material point of this plea,” Petry said. “And if the defendant would not choose to do that, that's something that the state could use to back out of this plea agreement.”
Lowrie’s attorney, Robert Dunlap, told the judge he hadn’t heard from Lowrie since the plea hearing.
“That is atypical, as the court knows, because I do pride our office on being the attorney that always returns calls and shows up and makes those connections,” Dunlap said. “So, I would I think Mr. Lowrie has to explain himself why he would have given answers that would appear to be elusive to the court. I'll be frank, I don't know that anyone can do that besides Mr. Lowrie."
Lowrie, who appeared at the virtual hearing from South Central Regional Jail, occasionally nodded his head in response to questions, but did not speak.
Tabit set another hearing for 1 p.m. June 8 to either sentence Lowrie or rule on a motion to reconsider the plea agreement.