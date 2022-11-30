In an injunction filed Tuesday, the city of Charleston argued that this East End Par Mar store has been a public nuisance. A Kanawha Circuit judge has ordered it to temporarily close, pending further notice of the court.
A Kanawha County judge has ordered an East End convenience store temporarily closed after the city of Charleston argued that its continued operation is a public nuisance and a hazard to the health of the neighborhood.
An injunction filed by the city Tuesday seeks to prevent Par Mar Store #116, located at 1503 Washington Street East, from operation as a business that includes selling beer, wine or liquor.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order closing the store until further order of the court.
The Charleston Police Department on Tuesday arrested six people on drug charges after executing a search warrant at the store, a residence in the 300 block of Ruffner, and a hotel in downtown Charleston, according to a release from the police department.
During an investigation by the department's Special Enforcement Division, police say narcotics were purchased on the store’s parking lot, inside the Par Mar store, and at a nearby residence. No current employees of the store were arrested or involved with the investigation, police say.
According to the injunction, so far this year the store has been the site of 350 separate calls for emergency service, including disturbances, suspicious activity and drug- and alcohol-related calls. In addition, the police department has issued citations or made arrests at least 97 times at the location this year, according to the city.
At the store and nearby rights of way, it’s common to find people loitering, some of whom are “frequently in a state of intoxication,” the city said.
Recent past incidents at the store include a shooting in the parking lot May 7 involving two people who knew each other and were engaged in a confrontation, the city said.
A police department confidential informant participated in “multiple controlled buys of various illegal drugs,” some of which were inside the store, the injunction says. The department has evidence of at least 20 people involved in the sale of illegal drugs at the store.
The city also alleges at least one employee of the store directly facilitated the sale of illegal drugs and that a manager there “passively allowed the sales to happen." It was unclear Wednesday afternoon whether the worker and manager were still employed by the store.
Neither the Charleston Police Department, the city of Charleston nor Par Mar immediately responded to an email Wednesday morning.
Akers has scheduled a hearing in the matter for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.