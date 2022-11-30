Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha County judge has ordered an East End convenience store temporarily closed after the city of Charleston argued that its continued operation is a public nuisance and a hazard to the health of the neighborhood.

An injunction filed by the city Tuesday seeks to prevent Par Mar Store #116, located at 1503 Washington Street East, from operation as a business that includes selling beer, wine or liquor.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

