Kinnell
Ja'Keith Kinnell speaks with his attorney, Brian Escue, during a hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Thursday.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

A judge rejected a proposed plea agreement Thursday between Kanawha County prosecutors and a Charleston teen facing a murder charge.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster rejected a binding plea agreement that would have required 17-year-old Ja’Keith Kinnell to serve 15 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old James Hambrick last year.

Lori Kersey

