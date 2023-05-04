A judge rejected a proposed plea agreement Thursday between Kanawha County prosecutors and a Charleston teen facing a murder charge.
Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster rejected a binding plea agreement that would have required 17-year-old Ja’Keith Kinnell to serve 15 years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old James Hambrick last year.
The judge had questions about whether Kinnell would be required to serve 10 years in prison before he is eligible for parole or if he would be eligible sooner, after serving a quarter of his sentence and getting credit for time served.
“I'm not going to accept a plea that would be less than 10 years,” Webster said.
Kinnell was arraigned on charges of murder and use or presentment of a firearm in the commission of a felony in Hambrick's shooting death. He entered a not guilty plea.
Hambrick, 42, died after being shot Aug. 5 at the intersection of Sixth Street and Hunt Avenue, on the West Side, according to the Charleston Police Department. He was pronounced dead two days later at a local hospital.
According to a proposed plea agreement, Kinnell would have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as an adult and faced a sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison. Assistant Kanawha County Prosecutor Monica Schwartz said the state and defense agreed that an appropriate sentence would be 15 years imprisonment.
As a part of the plea agreement, Kinnell would have admitted that his sister called him and asked him to “beat up” her ex-boyfriend, Omar Hambrick, after the man threatened her while armed with a pistol, Schwartz told the court.
Soon after, Kinnell arrived at his sister’s apartment in a white Toyota Camry with the intent of beating Omar Hambrick but the man was no longer at the apartment. Kinnell left and later returned to find Omar Hambrick’s father, James, speaking with Kinnell’s mother.
Kinnell reportedly fired at Hambrick with a pistol as he tried to flee. One bullet struck Hambrick in the back of the head, penetrating his skull and brain.
Kinnell's attorney, Brian Escue, said evidence shows that James Hambrick also had fired shots before the shooting and that the man threw the gun down when police arrived. He was unarmed at the time of the shooting.
Webster set another hearing in the case for May 15, with the understanding that the defense and prosecutor will work out another plea deal in the meantime. If not, the case will go to trial, Webster said.
