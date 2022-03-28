A Kanawha County circuit judge has delayed the trial of a man accused of the 2020 shooting death of a Charleston police officer because there were not enough potential jurors to begin jury selection Monday.
Judge Jennifer Bailey rescheduled the trial of Joshua Phillips for June 13.
Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge in the death Patrolman Cassie Johnson, who was shot as she responded to a parking complaint on Dec. 1, 2020. She died two days later at a Charleston hospital.
Bailey said 30 prospective jurors showed up Monday for the start of jury selection. Another prospective juror was found at his workplace after initially telling officials he was sick. The defense and prosecutors agreed to strike nine people from the list of prospective jurors based on their answers to a questionnaire, leaving just 22 prospective jurors.
“This trial cannot go forward today as a jury trial, given the fact of the number of available jurors,” Bailey said.
Bailey has not yet ruled on the defense’s motion to move the trial out of Kanawha County.
“I believe that we never had an adequate number of jurors available," she said. "The numbers kept changing."
Bailey said of the people who were summoned, some didn’t return questionnaires and others didn’t advise the court that they had medical appointments scheduled for Monday.
“Just a number of matters that I've actually never encountered during my tenure as a judge, as far as jurors complying with directions,” Bailey said. “So, I don't know what we should have done differently, as far as that goes.”
Bailey said she initially was told that nearly 90 potential jurors were asked to report, but then the number changed, perhaps because some people requested to be excused because of vacations.
An order regarding media that Bailey entered on March 23 says the court expected approximately 70 potential jurors to report Monday. Kanawha County Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson declined to say how many prospective jurors were expected and referred a reporter to the judge's office.
"Our office has diligently performed all the functions that have been required of us, with respect to this case," Gatson said. "We have followed the directives of the trial judge in every respect."
Bailey said that, for the next trial date, she’ll request that the clerk make no fewer than 100 prospective jurors available in a special jury pool for the case.
Phillips' attorneys have argued that he cannot get a fair trial in Kanawha County because of the amount of media coverage given to Johnson’s death.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 31.
Also Monday, Phillips' defense attorneys asked the judge to reconsider her previous ruling not to suppress evidence in the case, including pills and clothes he wore at the time of arrest.
Defense attorney John Sullivan argued that case law limits searches that are incident to arrest to what’s within reaching distance of the defendant at the time of the search. He also argued that, although Phillips was in police custody while being treated for injuries at a hospital, police didn’t get an arrest warrant or other order to keep Phillips in secure custody.
“So, if you don’t actually follow through on the arrest, the search incident to arrest disappears. The search that led to the finding of the baggie of pills was two days later, they had plenty of time to get a search warrant, if they wanted to search his property that they had seized," Sullivan said. "They can no longer claim it was a search incident to arrest because he was never actually arrested.”
Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Michele Drummond argued that Phillips was arrested at the scene on Garrison Avenue and remained in custody under the lawful watch of Charleston police officers.
She said Sullivan pointed to a line of cases that address what searches can be made when the occupant of a vehicle has been arrested.
“In those particular cases, they are differentiated from the situation here,” Drummond said. “Mr. Phillips had been injured and was taken by ambulance to CAMC for treatment, so, in essence, an ambulance is no different than a hospital, as defined” in a previous case.
In the previous case, a law enforcement officer was able to seize evidence under a hospital bed. Drummond said that, while Phillips was in the hospital, officials were not able to serve him with a warrant or arraign him until days later.