Juneteenth Rally and Unity March to be held Friday

The Christian Justice Coalition, a ministry of the Resurrection family of churches, is hosting a city-wide Juneteenth celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Risen City Church, 1410 4th Ave., on Charleston’s West Side.
Food will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. At 6 p.m., there will be a time of music led by Jonathan Wesley and brief presentations from the Rev. Ron English, Pastor Michael Farmer and Pastor Mason Ballard. At 6:45 p.m., attendees will be invited to participate in a peaceful unity march from Risen City Church.
The public is invited to participate in this unique cultural moment to celebrate this significant day in American history and be encouraged to continue the fight for racial justice.
COVID-19 information: Attendees are asked to bring their own face coverings, though plenty of face coverings will be made available.
For more information or to RSVP, visit the event Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/862767847542101/. Information will also be available on Resurrection and Risen City Church’s social media platforms.