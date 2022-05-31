Jury selection will begin this week in the trial of man accused of killing a Charleston police officer in 2020.
During a pretrial hearing Tuesday afternoon, Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said jury selection will start Thursday, ahead of the trial scheduled to begin Monday.
Bailey said she would again hold off ruling on a motion from defense attorneys for Joshua Phillips to move the trial out of Kanawha County.
“I believe the appropriate thing to do is to continue to hold the motion in abeyance to consider, as I had indicated previously, whether or not a jury could be properly selected in this case with a greater number of persons available only for this trial," Bailey said.
Phillips is accused in the shooting death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. His trial had been scheduled for March, but Bailey rescheduled it because of a lack of available jurors at the time.
"That [previous] jury group, we were competing with other judges," Bailey said. "They had served on some of the trials ... just like many other things, COVID has affected the number of jurors who are available.”
Bailey said Tuesday the pool of potential jurors for the case will be larger than last time. For the Phillips’ case, the court tried to summon about 1,000 people and has heard back from about 700, she said. Of those, several potential jurors have asked to be excused, she said.
Bailey said more than 100 potential jurors are expected to report this week to undergo questioning by prosecutors and defense attorneys. The jurors will be questioned in groups of 30 beginning Thursday morning.
In again arguing for a change of venue, defense attorney Ronni Sheets said news media coverage in the case has made it impossible for Phillips to get a fair trial in Kanawha County.
“We attempted to pick a jury in this case in March,” Sheets said. “At that time, we were unable to pick a jury, in large part based upon the number of agreed strikes made by the parties prior to the hearing.”
The defense and prosecution moved to strike 57 jurors of the original 93 who were on a jury list, Sheets said.
"Since then, we've had the additional benefit of the jurors that have been called for the June 6 trial date," Sheets said. "We have seen 214 jury questionnaires. Of those, the parties have agreed to strike almost half — I believe we're at 104. Your honor, of those, we're seeing the same kind of numbers. Forty to 45% of the people who have been asked to weigh in on if they had an opinion of Mr. Phillips' guilt have opined that he is guilty. They've prejudged him to be guilty prior to hearing any evidence in the case."
She added that much of the sentiment against Phillips is based on news coverage of the case.
Phillips faces a first-degree murder charge in Johnson’s death. Johnson was shot as she responded to a traffic complaint on Dec. 1, 2020. She died two days later at a Charleston hospital.