Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

derek1
Buy Now

Derek Hudson, 43, has battled a terminal kidney illness since the age of 15.

 GREG STONE | Gazette-Mail

When Derek Hudson was 15, his Boy Scout troop embarked on a retreat to Chief Logan State Park. Hudson went to sleep at 140 pounds; he woke up weighing a little more than 200.

His Scout mates could only stare. He got stung by something, someone guessed. Whatever it was, it shook them up for a weekend -- but it signaled something far worse for Hudson.

Stories you might like

Greg Stone can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you