With more dogs than kennels to keep them in, the staff at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association has had to get creative with where they put the animals recently.
“We've been playing, we call it kennel shuffle,” animal behaviorist Julie Hypes said. “We've been trying to just find places to put all of these guys, but also still meet their needs and make sure that we're giving them the best access they have while they're here.
"It’s definitely been stressful," she said.
The animal shelter had been “hovering” around its capacity for dogs for the past three weeks, as roughly the same number of animals are being brought to the shelter as are being adopted or fostered, said community engagement manager Sarah Tolley. The situation got worse when the shelter recently took in nine dogs from one home after their owner died, she said.
As of Thursday, there were 176 dogs staying at the shelter, which is meant to house 128 dogs. Shelter staff has had to put some dogs in its cat room, in bathrooms and back offices at the shelter. Other dogs have been doubled-up in kennels. As a life-saving shelter, the humane association does not euthanize animals because of space.
“[Tuesday] was critical capacity ... because we were closed Monday, and then for the holiday there weren’t as many people coming up,” Tolley said. “We slowed down our adoptions but the strays kept coming in, so we stayed right on top.”
Tolley said it’s not uncommon for the shelter to be near capacity this time of year. People adopt less often right now as their children are getting settled back into their routines at school, but it’s still breeding season for pets that have not been spayed or neutered.
“There's a lot of, particularly male dogs, that are getting loose,” Tolley said. “They're chasing the ladies. They get picked up as strays and brought up here. But as the adoption slow down, it fills up faster.”
This year has been worse than others, she said.
"There's not been a time where we've had every kennel filled like we do right now, in the past few years,” she said.
With the shelter at capacity, staff has had to turn away dogs at times. If the shelter has any space where they can humanely house the dogs when someone brings them in, they’ll accept them, she said.
Having the shelter at capacity has been stressful for the staff, as well as the dogs.
“Just like with everywhere, we struggle with being short staffed on a good day,” Hypes said. “And this is definitely not on good days. So it's definitely been very, very, very stressful.”
Tolley said having the shelter at capacity has been exhausting for the staff.
“We are here for longer than our scheduled shifts, and we come in on our days off when other people call off because they're so tired,” she said. “And it's very hard for us.”
Having so many dogs also makes it difficult for the staff to provide “quality customer service,” and match people with dogs because staff members are busy cleaning kennels.
The more dogs the shelter has, the less time staff members have to devote to each of the animals, Hypes said.
“It becomes more like herd health, and what can we do to make it good for everybody but maybe not as good for the individual, if that makes sense,” Hypes said. “So the dogs don't get specialized attention or time that some of them need. We just don't have the staff or the manpower to do that.”
Tolley said the shelter needs people to adopt dogs. Of the 176 there Thursday, 96 were available for adoption. Next week, Sept. 13-18, the shelter will offer adoptions with no fees, in honor of the anniversary of it becoming a life-saving shelter.
People who can’t adopt a dog can volunteer at the shelter or foster a dog, both of which would help the overwhelmed staff.
Fostering a dog for a weekend or a week can help the staff know how the dogs react to being in a home, which can lead them to find the right home the first time they're placed, she said.
“It also gives our workers a bit of a reprieve because there's less dogs,” Tolley said. “So, we hold that kennel for that dog because you never know when they'll be coming back, but that's one less kennel they have to scrub down every single day. So, it's very, very nice for our workers to have fosters.”
Volunteers can also walk dogs and provide them some needed one-on-one attention they may not otherwise get.
“They can really help fill those gaps that we have right now with certain dogs that do need some extra time that we just can't give to them,” Hypes said.