Displaced by Hurricane Fiona, 32 dogs from an animal shelter in Puerto Rico are looking for new homes in Charleston.
Staff members from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed the animals Thursday afternoon at West Virginia International Yeager Airport after a 12-hour journey from the Caribbean island.
The dogs were already in the shelter in Puerto Rico when the hurricane hit. Shelters in the country have struggled to keep up with animals displaced because of the storm, community engagement manager Sarah Tolley said.
The humane association was matched with the shelter through the organization Petco Love, Tolley said.
“Petco Love has been doing a lot of initiatives to help with hurricane relief, both for Hurricane Ian and for Hurricane Fiona,” Tolley said. “A lot of people are seeing in the news about Hurricane Fiona and its devastation within Florida. We’re not seeing as much about Puerto Rico, but Puerto Rico had about the same devastation that Hurricane Ian caused.”
The dogs were just a portion of those flown in from Puerto Rico by the nonprofit organization Wings of Rescue.
Ric Browde, the group’s president and CEO, said he flew to Puerto Rico Wednesday morning with 5,500 pounds of humanitarian aid and returned with 31 cats and 99 dogs. The flight left around midnight Thursday morning and made stops in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia, before getting to West Virginia.
Browde’s organization flies more than 100 of these missions every year. So far this year, they’ve been to seven countries and 32 states. He’ll be back in Puerto Rico and Florida on Saturday, picking up more pets, he said.
Despite the long days, Browde said caring for the animals is a privilege.
“It’s like, when we hit 10,000 feet, they all fall asleep,” Browde said of the flight. “And then when we come back down, it’s like having a planeload of 3-year-olds asking ‘Are we there [yet]?’”
The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association staff members waited for the plane to arrive so they could load the animals into their caravan of vehicles and take them back to the shelter.
While the humane association’s shelter was filled to the brim about a month ago, many animals have been adopted since then, and occupancy is no longer an issue, Tolley said.
“We did back-to-back adoption events the past few weeks to be able to make space for these animals,” she said. “We’re very fortunate that our community approves of adoption, and they come out and support shelter animals more so than many other communities in our area.”
The Kanawha County shelter has taken caravans to pick up animals affected by hurricanes twice before. Thursday marked the first time they had met a plane transporting the animals, she said.
“This is totally new to us — flying animals in,” Tolley said. “There are quite a lot of rescues that do just through flight transports, but this is new for us. So we’re super-duper excited. This feels very luxurious for the animals, so I hope they’ve had a good flight.”
Once the dogs arrived at Charleston’s airport, it was a short drive to the animal shelter on Greenbrier Street, where the dogs could finally stretch their legs after the long flight.
“We already have the play yards ready to go to let them run and romp,” Tolley said.
After that, staff would make sure the animals were up to date on vaccinations and feed them, she said.
“We already have toys, blankets, food and water — it’s all ready to go for them,” Tolley said. “So as soon as they get here, we were ready to welcome them.”
Assuming the dogs are healthy, they’ll be available for adoption beginning Friday.
Tolley said people who want to help but can’t adopt now may also donate Purina dog food or paper towels, or stop by the shelter to walk a dog.
“Come up and spend some time with them to show them it’s pretty cool here,” Tolley said. “It’s not too bad.”