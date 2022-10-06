Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Displaced by Hurricane Fiona, 32 dogs from an animal shelter in Puerto Rico are looking for new homes in Charleston.

Staff members from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association welcomed the animals Thursday afternoon at West Virginia International Yeager Airport after a 12-hour journey from the Caribbean island.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you