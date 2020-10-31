The Kanawha County Commission sent a letter to the Governor’s Office on Wednesday asking to extend eligibility requirements for West Virginia’s utility assistance program.
Gov. Jim Justice announced last Wednesday that he was allocating $25 million in CARES Act funding to residential utility customers who have unpaid utility bills from economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible, customers’ unpaid bills must be for service from March 1 to July 31.
On March 17, the Public Service Commission issued an order urging utility companies to suspend service terminations. That order expired July 1. The commission said some customers, who rushed to pay delinquent bills after the order expired and they began receiving service termination notices, are now ineligible for the governor’s program.
“Through conversations with our Public Service Districts, the Kanawha County Commission has learned that due to the late October timing of the Governor’s utility assistance program, the majority of customers that could have benefited from this assistance are no longer eligible,” the Kanawha commissioners wrote.
The commission is asking the Governor’s Office to allocate additional funding to West Virginians who faced economic hardships but paid their bills due to the threat of service terminations.
“[W]e request that the Governor’s Office amend the utility assistance program’s current eligibility requirements to allow residents who received termination notices after July — or who otherwise had unpaid account balances during the eligible period — and subsequently paid their bills prior to October 21 to also be eligible for CARES Act reimbursement,” the commissioners wrote.
The Gazette-Mail asked Justice during his Oct. 23 COVID-19 briefing why the notices encouraging about 133,000 West Virginia households to apply for the funds — also sent on official gubernatorial letterhead and featuring Justice’s signature — were sent out so long after the order expired.
Justice said four times that he was unaware the letter was sent and that it had nothing to do with Election Day being 10 days away at at that time. The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment for this report.
“We do not believe it is fair or equitable to deny customers the opportunity to apply for grant funds due solely to governmental or bureaucratic delays in the utility assistance program’s rollout and announcement,” the Kanawha commissioners wrote.
The commission also requested that the Governor’s Office consider extending the current Nov. 12 deadline for customers to return the funding application.
“In talking with our PSDs, we believe more time is needed to ensure every eligible customer receives and applies for assistance,” the commissioners wrote.