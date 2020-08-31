A bailiff with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Rutherford.
Rutherford said he was notified Monday morning of the positive result, and the deputy, who was not named, is suffering “mild symptoms and appears to be doing well.”
“Our bailiff is in my thoughts and prayers, as well as his family,” Rutherford wrote in the release. “We all wish him a speedy recovery.”
Any individuals who had direct contact with the deputy who tested positive have been placed under self-isolation, per the release. The Sheriff’s Office is working with Dr. Sherri Young and the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on protocols and guidance.
“Dr. Young has been very helpful to the sheriff’s office through the pandemic. She has ensured that our department has been made aware of all the guidelines and procedures for law enforcement agencies to protect themselves and the public,” Rutherford wrote. “We are grateful for all she is doing to help protect the community.