Expecting to spend more to house inmates, Kanawha County is putting an additional half-million dollars toward its jail bill for the next budget year.

The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved a $58 million budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24, which starts in July.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

