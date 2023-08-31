Flash flooding struck Eastern Kanawha County on Monday. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, encouraged those affected by the flood to get tetanus shots and keep any damp areas well-ventilated to avoid mold.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s chief health officer said Thursday that one ground well in Monday’s flooded areas had tested positive for e-coli.
An early Monday morning deluge of rain caused severe flash flooding in Eastern Kanawha County, particularly in Winifrede, Slaughter’s Creek and Witcher Creek.
Winifrede is located near Chesapeake, Slaughter’s Creek near Chelyan and Witcher Creek not far from Belle.
Dr. Steven Eshenaur would not specify where the well is located, but said the water could either be treated or the bacteria might simply dissipate on its own. He said the health department will test ground well for free.
“If floodwaters have potentially contaminated a well, it should be tested,” he said.
Eshenaur spent Thursday dispensing advice via media outlets as to how to cope with flood aftermath. Tetanus shots are near the top of the list. Health department workers spent Thursday giving them out in Chesapeake.
“It’s highly important that those exposed and working in floodwater areas get a tetanus shot and keep it up to date,” Eshenaur said. "We’ll gladly administer them for free.”
The reason tetanus is such a concern, Eshenaur said, is that bacteria which causes lockjaw grows readily in floodwater soil mix. The water also exposes one to diphtheria and malaria. The latter is spread by mosquitoes.
Mold is another concern in flooding’s aftermath. Eshenaur said he strongly encourages ventilation of any flood-affected area, using fans, dehumidifiers and cleaners as fast as possible. As for equipment, the most important item is a mask, he said, to keep contaminants out of the lungs.
He also stresses plenty of hand washing, to keep from transferring contaminants from one place to another.
Bleach is handy for fighting mold but should never be mixed with ammonia. The two make another lung hazard, chlorine gas. “It’s a very strong lung irritant which can cause respiratory illness,” Eshenaur said.
As for other tips, the final one is basic -- don’t get overheated. “Drink plenty of water and wash your hands,” he said.
Lalena Price, the health department’s public information officer, said one basic lesson of COVID-19 still lingers and applies to flood hygiene. If your hand touches contaminated water, wash it or rinse the glove you may be wearing.
“All of us touch our faces many times a day,” she said.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive