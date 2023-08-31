Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Flood cleanup
Flash flooding struck Eastern Kanawha County on Monday. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, encouraged those affected by the flood to get tetanus shots and keep any damp areas well-ventilated to avoid mold.

 SEAN McCALLISTER | Gazette-Mail

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s chief health officer said Thursday that one ground well in Monday’s flooded areas had tested positive for e-coli.

An early Monday morning deluge of rain caused severe flash flooding in Eastern Kanawha County, particularly in Winifrede, Slaughter’s Creek and Witcher Creek.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

