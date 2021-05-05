The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department on Wednesday unveiled plans to distribute Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12-15.
Details of the plan were released in a news release.
The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for those ages 16 and up. The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected approve the Pfizer vaccine in younger children as early as this week.
In anticipation of that approval, the health department said it plans to survey parents of children attending Kanawha County schools to gauge interest in the vaccine and to help organize strike teams to vaccinate them, according to the release. The goal will be to start vaccinations in schools as early as next week if possible.
President Joe Biden recently announced that, when approved, the Pfizer vaccine will be sent directly to pediatricians, as well as 15,000 pharmacies across the country, for distribution to children.
In Kanawha County, the health department will hold a large-scale vaccination clinic targeting at children 12 and older, as well as their families, at the Coliseum & Convention Center on May 15. Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled in advance of the 2021-22 school year.
With summer school gearing up, the health department will also offer vaccines at the county school system's "Summer Academy" from June 7-30. They will also work with regional fairs, camps and festivals to provide vaccinations to both children and the general public.
In West Virginia, vaccination rates are highest among people aged 65 and older, where more than 70% of residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the state. Rates are lowest among younger West Virginians, as only 3% of people age 16-24 and less than 5% of those age 25-34 have received a vaccine dose.
"We continue to see a significant portion of our COVID-19 cases in young people, so vaccinating those ages 12 through 15 should cut down on disease spread in the county,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the health department. “We will be ready to go once the FDA gives the green light.”