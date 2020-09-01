Twenty-six dogs. Sixteen puppies. Four nervous cats, and more than a thousand miles to safety.
Some road trips are just more epic than others. Like the one a couple of staffers from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association just took in a souped-up, maxed-out fifth wheel they packed to the hilt with four-legged creatures in need of rescue.
“It has 12 cages in it, and then we put in an additional 12. They were in separate cages, covered with blankets. We literally had to crawl over them,” said Porter Wagner, the shelter’s kennel manager.
The mission began Wednesday evening, with a nationwide call for help from the Montgomery County Animal Shelter in Texas.
Having weathered their fair share of hurricanes, the workers there knew to expect an influx of stranded pets from hard-hit coastal areas. The problem was, they didn’t have the space for them.
“These animals were all going to be euthanized,” said Holly Goheen, director of development for the Charleston shelter.
Even the puppies — some just a week old — would have to be euthanized because, unfortunately, “They still require resources,” she said.
“They’re all great dogs, very good-natured dogs. It would’ve been just because they had no place to put them. Just basically because of the hurricane,” Wagner said. “We said, ‘Well, we’re a no-kill shelter. We can’t let that happen.’”
He and two other staff members were on the road in a mobile lab-turned-Care-A-Van by midday Thursday. Their destination was 1,150 miles away in the southeast corner of Texas, just above Houston.
Other shelters across the nation answered the call for help, as well.
The plan was for the Charleston crew to come back with 18 adult dogs and eight puppies.
“On our way down, they contacted us and asked if we could possibly take another mom with eight puppies and the dad that had just came in, and we said, ‘Not a problem!’ ” said Joey Strickland, who did much of the driving.
“It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who knows me or my wonderful co-workers that ... we ended up adding on four more adult dogs and four cats to our transport,” he wrote on his Facebook page.
Forty-six animals in all.
“You can’t give em water ‘cause if you go around a curve it’ll slosh, so we put ice in the buckets,” Wagner said. “And then every time we got gas, which was every three hours, we’d crawl back through there and check on them.”
They arrived back in Charleston by mid-morning Saturday and workers immediately got busy walking the dogs, processing their information and making sure their shots and medical records were all up to date.
The first dog was adopted shortly after the shelter opened Tuesday, and one of the week-old puppies had already been claimed.
“Folks have been calling. They are all interested in, of course, the special story,” Goheen said.
Wagner doesn’t anticipate any trouble in finding homes for all the animals.
“Everybody wants a hurricane pet,” he said.