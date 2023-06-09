Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Judge Duke Bloom

Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom will step down from the bench at the end of June, according to a resignation letter he submitted to the state Supreme Court.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

Kanawha Circuit Judge Louis “Duke” Bloom will retire this month after more than 22 years on the bench.

Bloom, 67, will retire effective June 30, he wrote in his resignation letter to the West Virginia Supreme Court Friday.

Stories you might like

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you