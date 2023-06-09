Kanawha Circuit Judge Louis “Duke” Bloom will retire this month after more than 22 years on the bench.
Bloom, 67, will retire effective June 30, he wrote in his resignation letter to the West Virginia Supreme Court Friday.
Prior to becoming a judge, Bloom served on the Kanawha County Commission for 14 years.
“I think I've had the opportunity to have positive effect in Kanawha County, and really the state of West Virginia,” Bloom said. “I handled, for a number of years, probably the largest behavioral health case that impacted the state and has assisted in the reform of the mental health facilities, mental health hospitals in the state of West Virginia.”
In the past few years, Bloom has presided over E.H., et al. v. Matin, et al., commonly known as the Hartley case, a lawsuit that centered on the appropriate treatment of mental health patients remanded to state care. Bloom dismissed the 40-year case in 2021.
He also oversaw the 2012 criminal case against Shawn Lester, who pleaded guilty in the sniper-style killings of three people in Kanawha County in 2003.
“I’ve had the opportunity to participate in so many interesting trials, both criminal and civil, and it's been something that I'm proud of,” Bloom said. “It's an opportunity that the citizens of Kanawha County have given me that I greatly appreciate and I thank them for the opportunity to have served.”
Bloom said he is looking forward to new challenges.
"We have a good, stable bench. We have an excellent group of young new judges, and I'm really proud I feel very good that the circuit’s in great hands went with them. And that there’s still other things that I'd like to do,” he said.
Bloom said he’d like to oversee mediations and help the court system by serving as a senior judge.
“I'll be spending more time with family and doing things that I just haven't had time to do working full-time,” Bloom said.
Gov. Jim Justice will appoint a judge to serve the remainder of Bloom's term, which ends in December 2024.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive