Profit obstacles kept piling up on Risk’s Fas Chek.
Long the little grocery engine that could, it stood as a red brick sentry and defiant anachronism. Hand-lettered price signs, done with a flourish on butcher paper, dotted the windows on the corner of 53rd Street and MacCorkle Avenue.
Richard Risk used the paper to wrap up all the delectable meat cuts he executed. Its meat department and willingness to deliver items and run customer tabs kept Risk’s above water. They stayed old-school.
It had been under siege for decades by the modern, full-service grocery store. But that wasn’t the only problem. Suddenly, everyone sold groceries. Walmart. Target. Family Dollar. In a pinch, you can buy a loaf of bread from a convenience store.
Risk's customers were loyal but aging. Some children, and even grandchildren, partially filled the gap -- if they hadn’t left for greener pastures already.
Then, March 2020 and COVID-19 arrived, killing the delivery business. Groceries and/or restaurant deliveries were only a smartphone app away for those quarantining.
“My father catered to people,” Jeff Risk recalled earlier this week. “It wasn’t unusual to do 10, 12, 13 deliveries a day, before COVID.” Some meat deliveries went to local restaurants, until stricter health codes required fancier and more expensive refrigeration in transport.
Jeff knew the store’s days were numbered. He and his dad had talked about shutting down. Then, one Tuesday morning this past February, Richard, 81, closed the store on a Monday night and died Tuesday morning.
“Every time I walk in that store, it’s emotional to me,” Jeff, 57, said. “I miss him every time. Up until the day he died, unless he was on vacation, he was in that store. There wasn’t a time I walked in there and he wasn’t there, to be honest with you.”
Jeff soldiered on until June 9, when he closed the store for good. Risk’s closing marks the third iconic Kanawha City business to cease operation in the past year. Chin’s Chinese restaurant and McCormick Jewelers also have departed the business realm.
The son says the store lasted longer than it probably should have.
“I run into customers all the time, and it’s like they lost a family member,” he said. “One customer, every time I see her, she starts crying. Our customers are like family. I still think of a lot of them like they’re family.”
Risk’s held on because it had deep roots. When it opened in the 1940s, the furnaces at Libbey Owens Ford glass plant still roared. Kanawha City bustled. Not even a Kroger gave it competition.
Most grocery stores resembled Risk’s -- small shops where people bought staples in bulk, then went home and prepared meals with every speck. Prepackaged, preservative-laced food had not become the norm. Working families ate out only occasionally.
But Father Time is undefeated. People pass. Things change.
“At the end, we were just breaking even,” Jeff said. “It had been like that for a while. You’d make some money, then something would come up. The equipment was so old. It was just going to cost too much to replace.”
As a new century dawned, the outlook became bleaker and never got better in the following decade. “It mirrors everything that’s happened in Charleston, to be honest with you,” Jeff said.
The capital city lost a little more than 3% of its population from 2010 to 2019, sliding it down to about 47,000.
Near the end, Jeff and his father were the only full-time employees.
“My wife would tell me, ‘You’re working 60, 70 hours a week, and I told her, ‘Yeah, but I’m getting outworked by an 80-year-old,’" Jeff said, fondly recalling his father.
Richard and wife Kaye, 77, were married 58 years.
“Richard was sort of quiet,” Kaye said. “I don’t know how to describe him. He was very caring, I know that. He loved his customers. And he had good employees who loved to work up there with him.”
Richard owned an accounting degree but had no interest in using it, Kaye said.
“He didn’t have an outside interest,” she said. “It’s all he had done, his whole life, basically all he loved to do. When we’d plan a vacation, I’d have to wait until the last minute to see if we were going. He was so tied down to that business.”
The two worshipped regularly at St. George’s Orthodox Church downtown. Richard was very devout, said Kaye and former customer Herb Wendling, 74. Wendling is not Orthodox by birth, but sometimes attended St. George’s with Richard and Kaye.
Richard’s father long ago bought the building from a cousin, who ran a bar there, The Blue Moon. By the time Richard came along, his father had bought a house in Kanawha City and moved the family away from an apartment above the bar. Shortly thereafter, the idea of a grocery took hold. Richard assumed ownership from his father.
Kaye guesses a Risk family-owned business existed on that corner for nearly 100 years, between the bar and store. Across the street is the building that used to house another Kanawha City landmark, Southern Kitchen. It is now a doctor’s office.
The next step for the family is to liquidate inventory, Kaye said, a task made more urgent by vagrants breaking into the place. Another incident happened Saturday night.
Wendling, meanwhile, found not only a dependable grocer in Richard Risk, but a top-flight friend.
“It was just charisma,” Wendling said. “Everybody was attached to him. He used to go to graduations for customers’ kids. If a customer had to go to the hospital, he’d stop by and see them. It was always about somebody else.
“You don’t get that at Walmart or Kroger. He was truly a Christian who cared about people. That’s why his business was so good for so long. He befriended everybody who came through that door. I never heard the man say a bad word about anybody.”
Wendling met Risk in 1978 and maintained near-constant contact over the years.
“I’m a person who has to have money to live, but I don’t live for money,” Wendling said. “Richard was the same way. He was just a super individual. I miss him as a friend more than anything. The closest thing to a brother I ever had was Richard Risk.”