A 16-year-old ordinance does not prohibit legally registered off-road vehicles from operating on Kanawha County’s unincorporated roads, the county commission said Thursday.
The state Legislature passed a bill this past session, which became law July 1, that permits “street legal special purpose vehicles” to operate on certain paved roads in West Virginia. These special purpose vehicles apply to side-by-sides, ATVs, utility terrain vehicles and other off-road vehicles.
The law requires these vehicles to be registered through the Division of Motor Vehicles — the process is similar to registering a motorcycle. These vehicles also must be able to show proof of insurance.
Kanawha County has had an ordinance on the books since 2004 that prohibits ATVs on paved roads in the unincorporated areas of the county. The Commission approved an order during Thursday’s meeting clarifying the ordinance does not impede the new state law.
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said deputies have been put in “precarious” situations since the law passed, as it was sometimes not clear whether people riding on ATVs on paved roads were committing a traffic violation.
Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said the 2004 ordinance does not affect legally registered vehicles.
“I think it’s good we clarify this ordinance is not meant in any way to restrict the new law that permits these licensed — street-legal as I’ve been calling it — vehicles on the road,” Salango said.
When the ordinance was passed in 2004, 10 public hearings were held on the issue. Commission President Kent Carper and Commissioner Hoppy Shores, who were also on the commission then, were the two “yes” votes in a 2-1 vote on the ordinance, according to a 2004 Charleston Daily Mail article.
Carper said the commission’s previous decision to ban ATVs from unincorporated roads was a good idea then and a good idea now.
“When we wrote that ordinance we were having [ATV-related] deaths every week throughout the state of West Virginia. ATVs were never designed to operate on a paved road,” Carper said. “This county had a good ordinance that saved lives. I hope it can continue to save lives and I hope those that operate these vehicles accept their responsibility of driving a licensed motor vehicle with all the requirements.”