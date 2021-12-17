Food assistance programs across Kanawha County are getting a needed boost.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved the distribution of $120,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to food banks and food pantries in the area.
Each of these programs will receive $10,000 each: Campbells Creek Food Pantry, Sissonville Multipurpose Center Association, Riverside High School Food Pantry, Clendenin United Methodist Church, Booker T. Washington Community Center, Mountain Mission, Hansford Center, Good Shepherd Catholic Mission, Bread of Life, Mountaineer Food Bank, Disc Pantry 1 and Trinity’s Table.
“Every day, families in Kanawha County face circumstances -- such as layoffs, unexpected medical costs, or high utility bills -- that can result in food insecurity,” Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release about the funding earlier this week. “We believe funding these 12 food banks will go a long way to helping those in need.”
“Food banks provide an invaluable service to the community, and I believe our $120,000 contribution will ensure that meals are available for Kanawha County families and households that are food insecure," Commissioner Lance Wheeler said in the release. "I want to thank these 12 food banks, and especially the volunteers at each, for making a difference in the lives of so many.”
“As we face record-high inflation, food insecurity is a real problem for far too many in our county," Commission president Kent Carper said in the release. “I want to thank Sen. Joe Manchin for making American Rescue Plan funds available directly to counties and cities. Thanks to Joe, we can help those who need it the most. No one should go hungry.”
Caitlin Cook, director of advocacy and public policy at Mountaineer Food Bank, which serves Kanawha and 47 other counties, said the funds will help address increased need related to rising food and gas prices at a time people are still struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic.
“At our food bank and the agencies that we serve across Kanawha County and other counties, we're seeing a huge need at a time when costs are rapidly increasing,” Cook said during Thursday's county commission meeting. “So the help to our food bank, as well as the others on the list, is going to be a tremendous asset, especially during this holiday season.”
Chad Morrison, the food bank’s CEO, said hundreds of Kanawha County families continue to need food assistance. The number of people needing assistance had started to drop as more federal money was disbursed, but those numbers are now going “in the wrong direction,” he said.
“Those numbers are going back up,” Morrison said. “[At] our mobile food pantries, those numbers are anywhere from 250 to 350 households every single day that we're doing one of those throughout the state."
“And this was a problem pre-pandemic,” he said. “West Virginia had a 15% food insecure population prior to that. So we see all the troubles that come out of COVID-19.”
Also Thursday, the commission approved its new precincts and magisterial districts. The commission has been in the process of redrawing its precinct and magisterial district maps to reflect the county's population as of the 2020 Census. The county's population declined by 13,000 people between the 2010 and 2020, according to the census data.
As approved, the county will have 191 precincts, up from 169 during the last election, county clerk Vera McCormick said.
McCormick said precincts were added to align with the state House of Delegates and Senate lines.
“A few of them, the Delegate district lines might have gone through a precinct and we’ve had to do ... a small precinct in the same district,” McCormick said after an earlier county commission meeting.
Mapper Doug McKenzie, who the county contracted with for the redistricting, said that of the approximately 10,000 Kanawha County voters who will change precincts because of redistricting, only a “handful” of them will have to vote at a different polling place during the next election.
McCormick said her office will send a letter and a new voter registration card to all voters in the county to let them know about changes.
Commissioners also approved the new magisterial districts for the county. As approved, the county will continue to have four magisterial districts, which are used for the election of county commissioners, board of education members and county party executive committees.
The district map approved Thursday was different from the original map draft commissioners discussed during their Dec. 1 meeting. County attorney Marc Slotnic said the map was changed “due to adjustment in precinct lines, as they were cleaned up.”
Also Thursday, the commission:
- Gave $2,000 from the West Virginia Local Economic Development Assistance Program to the Capitol City Striders, a youth track and field program
- Approved annual funding of $80,000 to Kanawha Valley Senior Services
- Approved a funding request for $44,625 from the Elk Valley Public Service District for an environmental feasibility study of a riverbank stabilization project
- Approved distributing $47,940 in American Rescue Plan funding to the Sissonville Multipurpose Center Association to make up for lost revenue.