The Kanawha Commission last week unanimously approved pay raises for all county employees.
Employees in each of the five elected county offices -- the sheriff’s office, assessor, county clerk, circuit clerk and prosecuting attorney’s office -- will receive 4% salary raises on Jan. 1, 2021.
In addition to the pay raises, Kanawha deputy sheriffs will receive a one-time payment of $3,000. The county’s eight homeland security employees will receive a $2,000 payment and all other county employees will receive a $1,000 payment.
The money for these raises comes from a nearly $800,000 savings in health care costs by switching county employees’ health insurance to PEIA in March, commission staff said during a regular meeting Thursday. The county has also saved funds through smaller jail bills and federal CARES Act reimbursements throughout the pandemic.
The total cost for the package is nearly $1 million, according to commission staff.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said during the meeting the pay raises and one-time payments are rewarding employees for keeping county business moving during the pandemic, even as COVID-19 continued to infect employees in those offices.
Carper credited Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick and her staff for successfully holding the primary and general elections in the middle of the pandemic, and processing an unprecedented amount of mail-in ballots.
“You all are truly first responders,” Carper told McCormick. “To run an election in the middle of a pandemic and handle hundreds of thousands of pieces of paper in rooms that weren’t designed for [social distancing] was truly inspiring.”
Kanawha Circuit Clerk Cathy Gatson said her office continued to work in-person even after one of the first COVID-19 clusters in Kanawha County tore through the Judicial Annex in late March.
“Many government offices have the option of working remotely, but the circuit clerk’s office and other county offices don’t have that option because of those direct services we provide,” Gatson said. “That is because the court system and county government are essential government services.”
Gatson said her office was grateful for the raise and will continue to keep county services running.
“This year has been really difficult for everyone, and to that end I believe that our employees, the circuit clerk staff, as well as all the county employees have responded,” she said. “They’ve done their jobs. They’ve fulfilled their commitments and are continuing to provide direct services to the citizens.”
Commissioner Ben Salango thanked the county commission staff who were in the meeting room Thursday for filling the holes in the county’s continued emergency response.
“When this all started back in March and everything was shut down, these folks in this room, our employees, were going and staffing the health department [and] still are. They were the ones at emergency operations every day. They were knee-deep in it every single day and I could not be prouder of the people who work for the Kanawha County Commission,” Salango said.
Carper said county employees will continue to work in-person throughout the pandemic, even as a surge in positive cases hits Kanawha County and West Virginia.
“There is no doubt in my mind it’s going to be worse,” Carper said.
There were 1,216 active COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County as of Tuesday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Ten Kanawha County residents have died in the past seven days, bringing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the county to 139.