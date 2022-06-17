The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday voted to move forward with adding an early voting location on Charleston’s West Side for November's general election.
County Clerk Vera McCormick submitted a proposal to add the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, 321 Virginia Street W., as an early voting site.
The proposal was approved unanimously.
The commission had intended to offer early voting at the Girl Scouts building during the May primary election. The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office ultimately decided in April the commission had missed a deadline for adding the early voting site by not approving it at least 90 days before the election.
Under a regulation by the Secretary of State's Office, county clerks must submit proposals for early voting sites at least 120 days prior to the election. At least 90 days before the election, the proposals must be approved by the county commission, according to the regulation.
County attorney Marc Slotnick said by approving it Thursday, the commission has met the deadline requirements for the general election. Slotnick added that the commission will document the approval in writing at its next meeting in the form of an order.
In her proposal to add the Girl Scouts building, McCormick noted that seven of the county's eight existing early voting sites are in rural areas or municipalities away from the county's Voter Registration Office in downtown Charleston, the site where most early voting takes place.
"The seven community locations afford registered voters in several of the communities of the County a convenient opportunity to vote early," McCormick wrote.
"During past elections, most early voting, approximately one-third, occurs at the Voter’s registration office in downtown [the main early voting location]," she wrote. "Kanawha County would benefit from an additional downtown location, one with ample parking and without accessibility concerns, to meet voter demand."
"The Clerk also notes that any lawfully registered voter can vote at any early community voting location, and these locations provide access not only near residential location but also where voters may work."
Included in McCormick’s proposal are the county’s existing early voting sites. They include the Cross Lanes detachment of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Belle Town Hall, St. Albans City Hall, the Sissonville branch of the Kanawha County Public Library, Elkview Community Center, Marmet Town Hall, Nitro Police Department and the Kanawha County Voter Registration Office.
President Kent Carper said the commission is not legally required to approve existing early voting locations.
Slotnick said approving the existing locations is in an effort to overdo compliance, and to make sure deadlines are met.
“We are overdoing compliance,” Slotnick said. “Leave no doubt.”
Slotnick said he and assistant county attorney Andrew Gunnoe will work with the Secretary of State’s Office to change a regulation that requires approval of the chair of the executive committees of the two major political parties when establishing early voting sites.
Earlier this year, the state Attorney General’s Office issued an opinion about the regulation, saying a reviewing court would likely set aside the rule requiring executive party consent. The Secretary of State's Office sought the opinion after Kanawha commissioners voted to move forward with the West Side location over opposition from the Republican Executive Committee.
“[The Secretary of State’s Office] will be changing that regulation,” Slotnick said. “Andrew and I will be working with them on that next week."
Also Thursday, the commission also approved distributing $57,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to Mountain Mission for roof replacements on three connecting buildings that house emergency assistance programs.