Kanawha County employees will no longer have to work for a year in order to become eligible to take paid time off when they become parents.
The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday approved the update to the county's family medical leave policy. The change is effective immediately.
The policy, which took effect in January 2020, allows 12 weeks of paid time off for employees who are new parents of newborns or adoptive and foster children, and for grandparents who take in their grandchildren.
Commissioner Ben Salango said not having paid time off for new parents made it difficult for women to work, and forced new mothers to choose between working and staying home with their child.
“One barrier that we realized was in place that was certainly unintentional was that the policy was only applicable for employees who were there for one year or more,” Salango said. “So we removed that barrier tonight. So it applies to all employees regardless of tenure.”
Commission president Kent Carper said adjusting the policy “may be the most important thing we do this year.” The commission is aware of at least two employees who have been on its payroll almost a year but would have missed being eligible for parental leave by weeks, he said.
“And honestly, we shouldn't have a barrier anyway,” Salango said. “What we want to do is encourage employees to take time off when they adopt a child, have a child or if they become foster parents.
“The one-year barrier is used by a lot of private entities, businesses for benefits such as 401[k]s and sometimes even health insurance, but we want to make it to where we don't have that barrier any longer," he said. "We want to encourage people to spend time with their newborns, or their adopted children or their foster children, whether they've been here for eight months or 18 years.”
Also Thursday, commissioners approved an emergency change of a polling place for two St. Albans precincts.
Residents who had been slated to vote at Anne Bailey Elementary School will now vote at West Side Volunteer Fire Department, 256 W. Main Street, due to mold in the school. County Clerk Vera McCormick said letters notifying voters of the location change were expected to be sent Friday.
Commissioners also approved pay raises for Kanawha County Metro 911 workers.
If approved by the Metro 911 board, starting pay for employees would increase from $18 an hour to 19 an hour beginning July 1. Pay for employees who have completed training and obtained certification would increase from $19 an hour to $20 an hour.
Lieutenants and captains at Metro 911 would also get pay raises to $23 an hour and $26 an hour, respectively.
Director John Rutherford said 911 operators have stressful jobs dispatching first responders to a multitude of situations.
"One minute you have a police pursuit and there's multiple agencies and you're trying to make sure everyone's advised what's going on,” Rutherford said. “The next minute you have a house fire where people are trapped inside of a residence.”
An average of 31/2 times a day, operators instruct callers how to perform CPR until emergency responders arrive, Rutherford said.
“The bottom line is if you have a loved one that's in distress, like they do have a cardiac arrest, I would feel more comfortable if I have a 10-year employee rather than a six-month employee giving those CPR instructions,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford said it's difficult keep employees because of the pay and the stress.
"You’ve got to give them an incentive to stay," he said. "And pay is one of those incentives. And we're so grateful to the county commission for their support in this."