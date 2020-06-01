Kanawha Commission clarifies state policy regarding absentee ballots

The Kanawha County Commission on Monday reminded those opting to vote in person after requesting and receiving absentee ballots to bring their unused absentee ballots with them to their polling places for surrender to poll workers. Poll workers will then void the unused ballots in accordance with a ruling by the Secretary of State's Office.
Voters who do not bring unused absentee ballots with them after deciding to vote in person at a polling place may still vote, but will be required to use a provisional ballot which will will not be reviewed until the official election canvass on June 15. In order for provisional ballots to be counted, the county clerk's office must first check to make sure the voter's mail-in ballot has not been sent in.
Absentee ballots may be requested until Wednesday by calling the Kanawha County Clerk's office at 304-357-0110. Ballots must be postmarked by June 9 in order to be counted.
As of early Monday, Kanawha County voters had requested a total of 29,901 absentee ballots for the June primary election, 14,337 of which have been completed and sent to the Voter Registration Office.
Of voters requesting the absentee ballots, 43 had opted to vote in person instead, and turned in their mail-in ballots to be voided. An additional 26 voters who received absentee ballots chose to vote in person, using provisional ballots since they failed to bring in their unused mail-in ballots to be voided.