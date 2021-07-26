The Kanawha County Commission is developing an application process to distribute millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds.
Commissioner Ben Salango said the county hopes to have the application for American Rescue Plan funds available online and on paper within the next 30 days.
The application will be open to businesses, organizations and anyone else who may qualify for funding under the American Rescue Plan, Salango said.
“Obviously we have to be very careful with the money,” Salango said. “We have to make sure that it’s being spent in accordance with the guidelines issued from the Department of Treasury, but there is some leeway on how it’s spent.”
Completed applications will be posted online. During a public comment period, people will be able to view applications and express their support or opposition to each application. The commission will vote on which projects to fund.
“The goal is to make sure that each part of the process is public and transparent. There won’t be any money awarded behind closed doors,” Salango said. “There won’t be any money awarded without an application and public scrutiny.”
Salango said the county will have an attorney and an accountant help make sure it allocates funding according to federal guidelines.
The Department of Treasury website says the American Rescue Plan will provide local governments across the country with $350 billion to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19, replace lost revenue for state and local governments, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.
Salango said the county has received more than $17 million in Rescue Plan funding and expects to receive another $17 million next fiscal year.
The county can use the funds to recoup lost revenue, such as when the parks system and Shawnee Sports Complex closed during the pandemic, but Salango said officials want the majority of the money to go to things like health care and infrastructure.
“We want to make sure we’re getting the money out there and not just sitting on it,” Salango said. “The Rescue Plan funds are exactly that — it’s to boost the economy, it’s to help small businesses, it’s to rescue those who have struggled for the last 18 months. So it doesn’t do any good if it’s just setting in an account.”
The commission will make an announcement when applications are available, Salango said.