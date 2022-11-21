Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Commission has taken legal action against a property owner it says is responsible for repeated flooding on Greenbrier Street. 

The commission, through outside counsel, filed a lawsuit Friday in Kanawha Circuit Court to enforce its Public Nuisance and Property Maintenance Act to “eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare” presented by recurring flooding in the 2000 block of Greenbrier Street.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

