The Kanawha County Commission has taken legal action against a property owner it says is responsible for repeated flooding on Greenbrier Street.
The commission, through outside counsel, filed a lawsuit Friday in Kanawha Circuit Court to enforce its Public Nuisance and Property Maintenance Act to “eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare” presented by recurring flooding in the 2000 block of Greenbrier Street.
The flooding is caused by a collapsed culvert system under the parking lot of the Capital Flea Market, the complaint says.
The commission’s complaint names property owners John and Darlene Meadows, of Looneyville, and JF Enterprises, a limited liability corporation operated by Jamie Fuentes, who owns the Capital Flea Market and leases the property from the Meadows.
In a statement Friday, the commission said “serious flood issues” caused “multiple” properties to flood after a heavy rain event Aug. 15.
When the Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development investigated, it found the water was being held back by a collapsed culvert system under the parking lot.
On Aug. 19, the county’s statement says, a contractor began pumping water out of the culvert. On Aug. 24, the county’s Planning Office issued a letter to Fuentes requiring a permit and a plan of action to fix the culvert. A building permit is required for the work to correct the problem, the statement says.
“Despite hiring an engineer and attorney, the lessor has failed to take the necessary steps to repair the collapsed culvert," the statement reads. "As a result, the Commission filed the attached complaint [Friday] in Kanawha County Circuit Court."
Commissioner Ben Salango said the county filing lawsuits against property owners is rare, but not unheard of.
“It's pretty extraordinary,” Salango said of the lawsuit. “We receive a lot of complaints about property owners, but only when it's a serious safety issue do we have the authority to intervene like this. So I think this is something that is incredibly dangerous. It's causing not just a safety issue, but it's causing issues with other properties surrounding this culvert. And it's something we're going to make a priority until it's fixed.”
Commission president Kent Carper said the case is not a matter between neighbors, but something that affects the whole community.
“It is, in my opinion, a public nuisance,” Carper said. “That area is also prone to flash flooding. You just can’t leave something like that.”
Charleston attorney John Mani is representing the owners of a Greenbrier Street home in a separate legal action. Joyce Evans lived at 2025 Greenbrier Street for approximately 20 years before it was “totaled” in flooding caused by the August rain event, Mani said.
“They had to tear everything out down to stud walls,” Mani said. “And they are in the process of remediating and rebuilding. All of her contents were destroyed, with the exception of a few things that were way up high.”
Mani said the flooding has been “devastating and destructive” for Evans' family and her life. Water backed up over the Evans' driveway, impeding neighbors from accessing their own properties, he said.
“They were having to drive hither and yon through yards and fields in order to gain access to U.S. 114 while they're awaiting the water being pumped out,” he said.
The water was again up following heavy rain in earlier this month, Mani said.
“Luckily, the November event hasn't gotten that high, but you can see the writing on the wall,” Mani said. “So, this is something that's got to be taken care of now, rather than staring down into the rising waters and going, ‘Oh, goodness gracious, here we are again.’”
The county's lawsuit asks the court to enter a judgment ordering abatement, actual damages, corrective action and court fees.
Calls to the Meadows and Fuentes Monday were not returned.
The case has been assigned to Kanawha Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.