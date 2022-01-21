Parkersburg-based CAS Cable is a step closer to providing service in Kanawha County after finalizing a 15-year cable franchise agreement Thursday with the Kanawha County Commission.
Lisa Wilkinson, operations manager for CAS, said the company intends to extend along Route 21 through Sissonville and into the West Side of Charleston before going to other parts of the county. The city of Charleston earlier this week approved its own 15-year agreement with the company.
She estimated the company would have service to its first Kanawha County customer within six months, though a variety of factors may change that.
“We’ve done the engineering work, so we were waiting on the official franchise [agreement],” Wilkinson told commissioners. “So, it’s just a matter of getting someone to put it up now. That’s our biggest hurdle at this point. There’s a lot of federal and state funding for line extensions such as ours. So it’s a little hard to find people to put cable up, but that’s our next step.”
In addition to cable television, the company provides internet and phone service.
The county’s franchise agreement requires CAS to contact Metro 911 operators when there are outages, said Andrew Gunnoe, deputy county manager and assistant county attorney.
“The reason we do that is because some people don’t have cellphones, and what not,” Gunnoe said. “So whenever the phone is out, there’s a possibility that a resident can’t call 911, so that’s the number one reason for it."
“If you get an area, say a thousand people in Sissonville lose their cable service, there could be hundreds of those people who then lose their home phone service, too,” he said. “So that’s why Metro would like to know that information.”
Under the agreement, the county will receive 5% of the gross revenue the company earns in Kanawha County.
The county is also about halfway through a five-year agreement with Suddenlink Communications, Gunnoe said.
“The big thing that we have in [the CAS agreement] is what we have with Suddenlink, which is the ability of customers to contact the county directly if they have complaints that aren’t resolved by the carrier,” Gunnoe said. “We’ll, on their behalf, go to CAS or Suddenlink and try to get the service issue resolved."
Gunnoe said the commission has helped hundreds of Suddenlink customers resolve complaints.
Also Thursday, the commission:
- Approved a funding request from the towns of Smithers and Montgomery to provide a $200,000 match for a $4.1 million Economic Development Authority grant application. The project includes upgrades to the Montgomery Marina and the Smithers Riverfront Park, with a trail connecting the two towns.
- Approved a request from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for a one-time overtime budget line increase of $250,000 and a separate request for $165,032 in funds for four new pursuit-related patrol vehicles.