The Kanawha County Commission recommended this year’s trick or treat celebration be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
The date is pending guidelines and orders from state officials that would restrict trick-or-treating across West Virginia.
This date is also not binding on Kanawha County’s municipalities, but serves as a recommendation.
Halloween falls on a Saturday this year.
Commission President Kent Carper said trick-or-treating can be done outside safely if local and state public health guidelines are followed.
Commissioner Ben Salango said if homeowners do not want to participate this year, they should turn off their front porch lights, just like during normal years.
The Oct. 31 date is also subject to change based on the COVID-19 situation during that time period. County officials are preparing for a possible surge in positive cases due to the colder months, coupled with the regular flu season approaching.
The commission also announced Thursday the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be offering flu shots to people who take a drive-up COVID-19 test at one of the county’s locations.