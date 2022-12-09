Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Kanawha County Commission is settling with a mining company it went to court with over property taxes.

Blackhawk Mining will pay the commission $385,000 in six payments of $64,166.67 each over the next six months, according to an agreement commissioners approved Thursday during their regular meeting.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

