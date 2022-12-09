The Kanawha County Commission is settling with a mining company it went to court with over property taxes.
Blackhawk Mining will pay the commission $385,000 in six payments of $64,166.67 each over the next six months, according to an agreement commissioners approved Thursday during their regular meeting.
Late last year, the West Virginia Tax Department asked the commission to exonerate Blackhawk of $817,704 in property taxes to the county over what its attorney called an error. Attorney Timothy Waggoner told commissioners the error occurred when an employee added two amounts — a new value tax and an existing value tax — instead of replacing the old value with the new one.
At the time, a letter from a Tax Department appraiser to the commission indicated that a supervisor of the department had asked the appraiser to add the two numbers together, instead of replacing one for the other.
The county denied the exoneration request and the company filed an administrative agency appeal against the commission in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
Commission President Kent Carper said Friday the Tax Department’s value for the mining company’s taxes was over $800,000 more than it should have been.
“If you remember, first they said it was a clerical error, and then we got the records and it seemed like it was done intentionally,” Carper said. “I don’t know, but it doesn’t make much difference.
“We objected to it because they just wanted us to blindly just not do anything about it. Arguably, that money was already spent by the levying bodies.”
He said, though, that the commission and its counsel are very satisfied with the settlement.
Carper said the company had a duty to pay attention to its tax returns. By the time the company brought the overpayment to the attention of the commission, it had missed deadlines for contesting the amount of taxes it owed.
“This wasn’t like someone who missed the value on their carport,” Carper said. “This is a very sophisticated company.”
Messages to the Tax Department, Blackhawk Mining and its attorney were not returned Friday.
Also Thursday, commissioners voted to contribute $90,000 to food banks in the county. The commission will give $10,000 each to nine food banks: Clendenin United Methodist Church; Sissonville Area Food Pantry; Riverside High School Food Pantry; the Dunbar Institute Samaritan Center; Booker T. Washington Community Center; a food pantry at West Virginia State University; Bread of Life Food Pantry; Hansford Center; and the Lower Elk River Ministerial Association Food Pantry. Carper said the county is essentially using American Rescue Plan funds to support the pantries.
The commission also approved allocating $34,094 it will receive from a payment in lieu of taxes it gets from NGK Sparkplugs, in Sissonville, to the Greater Sissonville Development Council.
Commissioners agreed to write a letter of intent to support West Virginia International Yeager Airport with $386,000 in American Rescue Plan funds for a project that includes the replacement of two hangar doors. The airport had originally asked for $200,000 for the project.
They also agreed to write a letter of intent to help the Sissonville Public Service District replace a clarifier at its treatment plant. The county said it will help fund the project, as long as the PSD also receives state money for the project.
