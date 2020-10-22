The Kanawha County Commission stocked 1,000 pounds of rainbow trout into Blue Creek and the Elk River Thursday morning.
The Indian Lake fish hatchery, located in Pinch, provided the trout and assisted the commission with the stocking on Thursday. This was the third trout stock sponsored by the Kanawha Commission in 2020 and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, according to a county news release.
“The Kanawha County Commission began 2020 by making sure that there would be plenty of fishing in the Elk River. Then COVID-19 hit our country, and a nation stayed indoors. We are thrilled to again be able to provide outdoor, family recreation that can be safe fun for all,” Commission President Kent Carper said in the release.
Tuesday’s stocking was the fourth sponsored by the commission, with the first happening in November 2019.
“We are always looking at ways to stimulate the Elk River economy,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “We received wonderful feedback from our previous stockings, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to contribute to the outdoor recreation industry in the beautiful Elk River area.”
“We love to see visitors enjoying the great outdoors, and we hope they have a great experience fishing in our Elk River area,” Commissioner Hoppy Shores said.