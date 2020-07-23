The Kanawha County Commission voted Thursday to distribute $100,000 to 24 volunteer fire departments in the county to cover expenses created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The checks are set to be sent out next week after the amount is divided appropriately, said C.W. Sigman, Kanawha County’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management director.
“Most of these people work full time jobs and volunteer their time in the evenings so that they can protect everyone in Kanawha County,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “It is absolutely vital that they stay open and we provide them the necessary funding to keep the volunteer fire departments open. They’ve been out every single day — working now more than ever.”
This is the second round of funding Kanawha County has sent to volunteer fire departments. On April 7, four weeks after West Virginia declared the state of emergency, the commission issued $3,000 relief checks to every volunteer fire department in the county.
“This is Kanawha County money — this is taxpayer money,” Salango said, “and taxpayers want their volunteer fire departments funded.”
The Kanawha Commission was the first government agency in the state to send direct funding to volunteer firefighters, Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said Thursday.
“Right now our volunteer firefighters are in a tough spot,” Carper said. “Some of them have lost their jobs, some of them had their hours cut back.”
Also Thursday, Kanawha County Manager Jennifer Herrald gave an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the county. Since June 22, the county has seen an 86% increase in active COVID-19 cases.
Kanawha had 212 active COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. The county has recorded 20 deaths due to the virus, leading the state.
Nearly 13,000 Kanawha residents have been tested during the 47 testing events put on by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority and the City of Charleston, Herrald said.
Carper said no other county has tested as many of its residents as Kanawha.