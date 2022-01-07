Kanawha County employees needing time off because of COVID-related issues will now be required to have a booster dose of a COVID vaccine in order to take advantage of paid administrative leave offered by the county.
Kanawha County commissioners on Thursday voted to update its policy concerning sick leave for COVID-19.
Under the policy, vaccinated employees are allowed paid administrative leave when they take time off due to a reaction to the vaccine, or if they or a family member test positive for the virus.
Unvaccinated employees must use accumulated sick time or annual leave if they have a COVID-19 related absence.
Under the updated policy, the definition of a vaccinated employee is someone who has received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and a booster dose, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and a booster dose.
Commission President Kent Carper said it now appears to “any reasonable person” that people need a booster dose to be considered vaccinated.
“How do we know that? 90% — that’s pretty high — 90% of the time the people who are hospitalized or on ventilators haven’t been boosted,” Carper said. “There’s exceptions. There’s co-morbidities. We’ve got all that.”
Carper said the goal of the policy is to give employees an incentive to get vaccinated, not punish those who don’t. County workers have a 30-day grace period to get their booster doses and comply with the policy.
The policy change came Thursday as the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported a single-day record 789 new COVID-19 cases. It reported 350 new cases on Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends adults age 18 and older who received the Moderna vaccine get a booster dose six months after completing their first vaccine series. Everyone age 12 and older who got a Pfizer vaccine should get a booster after five months and those who got a Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster dose after two months, according to the CDC.
Commissioners also voted to deny a request from the West Virginia State Tax Department that it exonerate more than $800,000 in taxes assessed against Blackhawk Mining LLC. They argued the commission cannot legally exonerate the taxes except for a clerical error.
“This was an intentional act,” commissioner Ben Salango said in calling for a vote against granting the request. “If not intentional, it was certainly blatant negligence. There’s no way in the world I’d ever vote for an exoneration. The state had a big budget surplus, I saw that on the front page [of the newspaper]. You guys can pay your own $900,000 if you want to pay Blackhawk back.”
As discussed at a previous meeting, the tax department had asked the commission to exonerate Blackhawk Mining of $817,704 in business personal property obligation because of what an attorney for the tax department called an error by the department.
Timothy Waggoner told commissioners at a previous meeting the error occurred when an employee added two amounts — a new value tax and an existing value tax — instead of replacing the old value with the new one.
But in a letter to the Kanawha County Commission dated Nov. 1, a tax department employee wrote that she was instructed by a supervisor to add the two values together. When the employee asked the supervisor if she had assessed the tax correctly, he told her, “Yes, that would get their attention.”
Waggoner said Thursday that an outside agency’s investigation into the matter found the letter and exoneration request were a result of “a series of miscommunications and missed opportunities” to correct the issue.
In a statement provided by Alicia Clark, executive assistant to tax commissioner Matthew Irby, the tax department reiterated it submitted the request because “a clerical error occurred.” The department declined to provide the investigation report referenced during the meeting.
“This error was essentially one in which an employee misunderstood the direction of her supervisor,” Clark wrote. “However, the investigative report contains confidential employee information and cannot be disclosed. We have no further comment.”
Eric Cantrell, of the Kanawha County prosecuting attorney’s office, told the commission that in the office’s opinion, there was not a clerical error that led to the double assessment. Cantrell said his office has referred the matter to the state’s Commission on Special Investigation to look into possible criminal activity.
Blackhawk Mining officials were notified of a public hearing in the matter during Thursday’s commission meeting, deputy county manager Andrew Gunnoe said, but no one from the company attended the meeting.
Also Thursday, commissioners voted to approve a $4.3 million construction contract with Dougherty Company to replace the Kanawha County Judicial Annex building’s air handling system and HVAC system. The construction will also include the replacement and installation of a new roof.
Of the $4.3 million project, $1.37 in American Rescue Plan funding will be used, according to the county.
The new system will implement “air cleaning technology typically reserved for use in healthcare settings, including ultraviolet germicidal irradiation lighting and bi-polar ionization,” the county wrote in a news release. Work is expected to begin this spring.
The commission also voted to hire an architect to determine if it is feasible to expand the concession area at Shawnee Sports Complex to add restrooms and locker rooms.
Salango said as tournaments at the complex have grown, officials have realized the concession area is inadequate for larger events. The complex has also lost out on tournaments because it doesn’t have locker rooms, Salango said.
“If we’re going to make this the premier complex on the East Coast, that would certainly enhance the facility,” Salango said. “I would say concessions and additional restrooms are critical — and locker rooms, if it’s not too expensive.”
The cost of hiring the architect is not known. County manager Jennifer Herrald said the county would accept bids for the project.