Exactly one week from Election Day, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper said Tuesday this holiday season will be deadly if precautions are not taken to curb COVID-19 spread.
Carper is predicting a slew of positive cases throughout the next three months due to large family gatherings, among other gatherings, for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“We’re going to have a lot of activity post-election, we’re going to have a lot of activity post-Christmas and we’re going to have a lot of activity post-holiday season,” Carper said.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said last Friday that the next six to 12 weeks are going to be the worst of the pandemic the United States has seen. Carper said it’s not hard to have safe holiday celebrations this season if people are committed to doing them sensibly.
“Am I telling people that they shouldn’t celebrate their families and the holiday? I’m not telling anybody that, but you’ve got to do it differently,” he said. “The greatest gift you can give your family this holiday season is respect.”
Carper said he’s tired of hearing the words “virus fatigue” when talking about giving up on wearing masks and curbing the spread. He said masks aren’t supposed to be comfortable, and we wear them because they will save other people’s lives.
“If you have children, if you have grandchildren, if you have in-laws, if you have anybody you love other than yourself, [wear a mask] for them,” he said.
Carper said during World War II, soldiers did not give up on their call to service, and the community must do the same for their call to service.
“I just don’t want to talk about fatigue anymore,” he said. “When we allowed the greatest generation to go out and save the world I don’t recall our soldiers writing back and saying ‘we’re fatigued, we’re going to quit.’ This our fight.
“This ‘I’m fatigued’ … who’s not? I’m concerned not only about a surge on the hospitals, I’m concerned frankly about the mental health of people,” Carper said. “We don’t want to have people panic, but to tell people that it’s going to go away after the election or tell people it’s going to be fine is grossly irresponsible.”
Kanawha County has 596 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, down from 1,093 on Oct. 20. Carper said during Wednesday’s commission meeting a majority of these are due to the health department closing out cases at nursing homes or assisted living facilities that were swamped with paperwork.
The county is up to 102 virus deaths as of Tuesday.
Carper credited the work Kanawha County’s first responders have done in the seven-plus months of pandemic response. But right now, it’s up to Kanawha Countians to ensure there are no family gathering-related outbreaks during the holiday season.
“There’s only so much they can do,” he said. “It’s really going to be in the hands of the people.”