Those who want a refund of their vehicle property tax must make timely half-year payments, the Kanawha County Assessor Office’s Steve Duffield stressed at Thursday’s county commission meeting.

Under legislation passed earlier this year, auto owners may take a Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit by claiming what they paid in car property taxes on their state income tax return.

Greg Stone is a reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

