Those who want a refund of their vehicle property tax must make timely half-year payments, the Kanawha County Assessor Office’s Steve Duffield stressed at Thursday’s county commission meeting.
Under legislation passed earlier this year, auto owners may take a Motor Vehicle Property Tax Adjustment Credit by claiming what they paid in car property taxes on their state income tax return.
Normally, those who pay the full year early are doing the right thing. But not anymore, if they want their money back. Those who have already paid for the whole tax year are seeking refunds, the Sheriff’s Tax Office says. Confusion is rampant.
What has discombobulated Kanawha and other counties is that half-year stipulation. Personal property taxes are considered delinquent if not paid by Sept. 1 for the first half-year and April 1 of the second half-year. Taxpayers receive a 2.5% discount if they pay before those dates. Taxes must be paid in that strict framework to qualify for a refund.
The bill has at least temporarily penalized those who prefer to pay the whole tax year up front, which some people in Kanawha County have already done. Tax tickets were mailed out July 16.
Allen Bleigh II, the chief tax deputy at the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, said he has received 50 or more calls from those early birds, who upon reading about the new law want a refund or a stop payment on their check. They want to wait until Jan. 1, 2024, to pay in order to claim that half-year on their taxes. No payments made in the calendar year of 2023 are eligible for the tax break.
To the extent possible, Bleigh said, his office has been refunding those payments. He said he has another 1,500 pieces of mail which appear to be personal property tax payments that fall into that category.
“You’ve been refunding them?” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper asked of Bleigh. To the extent possible, Bleigh said, though the funds aren’t a bottomless pit. Some insist that a stop payment be put on the checks, which Bleigh said is difficult.
Commissioner Ben Salango asked if that full-year money could be put into some sort of escrow account and divvied out to taxpayers for the Jan. 1-April 1 period. Bleigh suggested that might be thorny from an accounting standpoint, attaching specific payments to specific accounts.
“Sounds like a Quickbooks problem,” Salango said, alluding to accounting software. Bleigh said his office may need more funding and staff to accomplish that.
Gov. Jim Justice supported HB 2526, after a constitutional amendment that could have paved the way for the outright elimination of the tax was voted down.
Carper did note that the bill is not all bad, in that for the first time, car owners can essentially not pay a personal property tax if they are willing to play by the rules. He also called it “ridiculous” that anyone should be penalized for paying early.
Duffield said the county has traditionally been appreciative of those who pay a whole year early. Now it is having trouble getting the word out to pay in increments.
The changeup could affect cash flow for the remaining tax year, if previous full-year payers understand the new law. Bleigh said the county gets about 25% of total collections — those made for the full year — in the first few weeks payments are accepted. That could represent a revenue loss of $6 million over the next four months, Bleigh said.
Commissioners agreed to express their concerns in writing to the Legislature. Chief among them is the difficulty in trying to get people to pay by half-year — many motorists pay no attention to their tax bill until their vehicle registration is due — and the seeming unfairness of penalizing those who pay a whole year as soon as possible.
Commissioner Lance Wheeler asked if there was a way to prevent someone from paying second-half taxes online, even if it is only a message warning them that the payment will not be eligible for the rebate.
Bleigh answered in the affirmative. Online tax payments have increased significantly in recent years, he said.
